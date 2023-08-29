Introducing Inspiring Voices, a podcast exploring the impactful journeys of great leaders

Learning about other people’s careers, life challenges, and successes is a true source of inspiration that can impact our own ambitions as well as life and business choices in great ways.

Brought to you by the Executive Search and Integration team at IBM, the Inspiring Voices podcast will showcase great leaders, taking you inside their personal stories about life, career choices and how to make an impact.

In this first episode, host David Jones, Executive Search Lead at IBM, brings you the story of Kitty Chaney-Reed, Chief Leadership, Culture and Inclusion Officer at IBM. In her own inspiring and humble words, she shares her journey—from her aspirations and inspirations to mentors—and how she got to where she is today. She shares her view on leadership and success factors, and inspires us to make an impact on things that really matter to us, not only during our spare time but as leaders at work. This episode truly demonstrates how IBM diversity, equity and inclusion values come into play at work, and how the IBM leadership philosophy comes to life in her day-to-day.

