8 April 2025

Author

Dylan Boday

VP, Technology Lifecycle Services, Product Management and Strategy

IBM

The newly introduced IBM z17 is a major evolution of the fully integrated system with new AI capabilities across hardware, software and systems operations, with expanded capabilities beyond transactional AI, enabling the platform to take on new workloads.

 IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) — IBM's global infrastructure client support organization — has decades of deep mainframe expertise with skilled professionals dedicated to helping clients optimize outcomes and their experience for IBM Z environments. By supporting IBM z17 and previous versions throughout their lifecycle, from deployment to maintenance and decommissioning, IBM TLS has harnessed this expertise to expand its mainframe support with AI and more proactive capabilities.

IBM TLS has a suite of services for the full IBM Z stack, from 24x7 support and proactive services, and extended these mission-critical skills to surrounding technologies such as networking and the commonly associated IBM Storage DS8K, helping clients to allow optimal product operation and enhancing business continuity with availability and resiliency.

How to leverage support services for IBM Z

In the dynamic world of digital applications, businesses need to rely on resilient, secure, and high-performance IT infrastructure to support critical and complex operations.  Mainframes manage 70% of the world’s production IT workloads, remaining essential to enterprises in a wide array of vital and highly regulated industries, such as banking, healthcare, government, and telecommunications.

As this translates into processing billions of high-volume transactions in critical workloads every day, IT support is pivotal for efficiency and systems integration with modern technology stacks. However, conventional break-and-fix standard support is not enough — these systems benefit from multi-faceted care encompassing software assistance, energy use optimization, cybersecurity reinforcement and ongoing enhancement implementations. With extensive experience and tailored resources, IBM TLS offers comprehensive support beyond warranty with diverse, committed service levels for IBM Z that clients can purchase based on their needs for:

  • Managing unexpected failures that may lead to operational disruptions: IBM TLS counts on highly skilled engineers to assist organizations in optimizing their IT infrastructure and support if an incident occurs. Clients have the option to specifically select the most suitable response times that best meet the conditions and requirements of their business.
  • Enhancing issue resolution times and personalized support: IBM TLS support includes proactive services for personalized support from a skilled, dedicated specialist (Technical Account Manager), who guides clients in planning maintenance and migration tasks, promptly issues alerts and recommends actions. Clients benefiting from IBM's Proactive Support for Z experienced, on average, a reduction of 4.1 hours of downtime per critical event, in comparison to non-users.1 They also observed a 35%2 quicker response time for critical issues and held the potential for $1.3 million in savings per incident.1
  • Proactively identifying potential problems before they occur: Known for its comprehensive support capabilities for IBM Z, IBM TLS is now expanding its offerings portfolio with IBM Z Hardware and z/OS Evaluation. This helps identify potential system and data center issues, such as inefficiencies in the power infrastructure, network problems within the hardware management and support element, or errors within the channel subsystem that may not be pervasive. The service also compares z/OS pre- and post-maintenance data to spot subtle anomalies. Examples may include increased CPU usage in a CICS region or lock contention in DB2 after IBM software maintenance.
  • Addressing compatibility issues and potential bottlenecks: IBM TLS has broad skills in multi-vendor technology support, acting as a single point of contact for products that are used around Z deployments, such as Linux and networking, providing streamlined support and simple client support experience.
  • Supporting the IBM Spyre Accelerator*: IBM TLS will offer comprehensive support for IBM z17 from installation, activation and warranty coverage to post-warranty maintenance, helping to deliver uninterrupted functionality and optimal performance. This includes the forthcoming IBM Spyre Accelerator, currently in tech preview and expected to be available as an upgrade to z17 systems in the Q4 2025 via PCIe card.3

Revolutionizing IBM Z Support with AI

As an early adopter of AI, IBM has incorporated watsonx into its internal support services for an enhanced customer experience and to strengthen the capacities of support agents. By reviewing historical data, generative AI can help analyze past failures and deliver actionable insights for informed case management. Now expanded to IBM Z, AI-powered Agent Assist helps IBM support agents to efficiently find pertinent information for tickets in the IBM knowledge base. For fully correct solution recommendations by Remote Technical Support (RTS), the tool has resulted in an average of 33% improvement in time to solution over a recent 12-month period.4

Maximize the IBM z17 potential with IBM Support

For decades, businesses have relied on IBM Z as a vital element of their digital transformation. IBM TLS can optimize IBM z17’s superior processing power, reliability, and security, to help clients harness the full potential of their investment. Fortified by IBM Support, IBM z17 furnishes businesses with a resilient, efficient, and scalable infrastructure, accommodating growth and AI workload requirements.

Unleash the power of IBM z17 with IBM TLS

Disclaimers

* Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

1 Based on time saved per severity 1 incident (11.3 Avg TTR=7.11 Avg TTR=4.1) calculation: ($300,000 x 4.19hr) = $1,257,000 and the average cost of downtime per hour- source: ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report. Substantiation: Average cost of downtime stated in ITIC study shows $300,000 per hour. With the average time saved per incident of 4.1 hours (11.3-7.11 = 4.19).  ($300,000 x 4.19hr) = $1,257,000 round to $1.3M.

2 This is based on internal EPM IBM data for rolling past 12 months. Substantiation: See Below “Z SW AVG TTR by Entitlement Grouping” Proactive Z, Sev 1 case is 7.11 hours, Non-Proactive Z, Sev 1 case is 11.3 hours. (11.3-7.11)/11.3=.353 (35.3%).

3 The IBM Spyre Accelerator is an add-on option and is expected to be available starting in Q4 2025.

4 IBM's analysis of FlashSystem support cases from 1 Feb 2024 to 1 Feb 2025 demonstrates that cases benefiting from fully correct resolution recommendations by the Agent Assist AI technology experienced a 33% improvement in time to solution, compared to those cases without this assistance or with inaccurate recommendations from the same tool. Fully correct recommendations reflect a 5-star rating from a support agent on a scale of 1 to 5. Scoring assessed by subject matter experts. Based on IBM internal assessment.

