The newly introduced IBM z17 is a major evolution of the fully integrated system with new AI capabilities across hardware, software and systems operations, with expanded capabilities beyond transactional AI, enabling the platform to take on new workloads.

IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) — IBM's global infrastructure client support organization — has decades of deep mainframe expertise with skilled professionals dedicated to helping clients optimize outcomes and their experience for IBM Z environments. By supporting IBM z17 and previous versions throughout their lifecycle, from deployment to maintenance and decommissioning, IBM TLS has harnessed this expertise to expand its mainframe support with AI and more proactive capabilities.

IBM TLS has a suite of services for the full IBM Z stack, from 24x7 support and proactive services, and extended these mission-critical skills to surrounding technologies such as networking and the commonly associated IBM Storage DS8K, helping clients to allow optimal product operation and enhancing business continuity with availability and resiliency.