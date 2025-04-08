8 April 2025
The newly introduced IBM z17 is a major evolution of the fully integrated system with new AI capabilities across hardware, software and systems operations, with expanded capabilities beyond transactional AI, enabling the platform to take on new workloads.
IBM Technology Lifecycle Services (TLS) — IBM's global infrastructure client support organization — has decades of deep mainframe expertise with skilled professionals dedicated to helping clients optimize outcomes and their experience for IBM Z environments. By supporting IBM z17 and previous versions throughout their lifecycle, from deployment to maintenance and decommissioning, IBM TLS has harnessed this expertise to expand its mainframe support with AI and more proactive capabilities.
IBM TLS has a suite of services for the full IBM Z stack, from 24x7 support and proactive services, and extended these mission-critical skills to surrounding technologies such as networking and the commonly associated IBM Storage DS8K, helping clients to allow optimal product operation and enhancing business continuity with availability and resiliency.
In the dynamic world of digital applications, businesses need to rely on resilient, secure, and high-performance IT infrastructure to support critical and complex operations. Mainframes manage 70% of the world’s production IT workloads, remaining essential to enterprises in a wide array of vital and highly regulated industries, such as banking, healthcare, government, and telecommunications.
As this translates into processing billions of high-volume transactions in critical workloads every day, IT support is pivotal for efficiency and systems integration with modern technology stacks. However, conventional break-and-fix standard support is not enough — these systems benefit from multi-faceted care encompassing software assistance, energy use optimization, cybersecurity reinforcement and ongoing enhancement implementations. With extensive experience and tailored resources, IBM TLS offers comprehensive support beyond warranty with diverse, committed service levels for IBM Z that clients can purchase based on their needs for:
As an early adopter of AI, IBM has incorporated watsonx into its internal support services for an enhanced customer experience and to strengthen the capacities of support agents. By reviewing historical data, generative AI can help analyze past failures and deliver actionable insights for informed case management. Now expanded to IBM Z, AI-powered Agent Assist helps IBM support agents to efficiently find pertinent information for tickets in the IBM knowledge base. For fully correct solution recommendations by Remote Technical Support (RTS), the tool has resulted in an average of 33% improvement in time to solution over a recent 12-month period.4
For decades, businesses have relied on IBM Z as a vital element of their digital transformation. IBM TLS can optimize IBM z17’s superior processing power, reliability, and security, to help clients harness the full potential of their investment. Fortified by IBM Support, IBM z17 furnishes businesses with a resilient, efficient, and scalable infrastructure, accommodating growth and AI workload requirements.
* Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.
1 Based on time saved per severity 1 incident (11.3 Avg TTR=7.11 Avg TTR=4.1) calculation: ($300,000 x 4.19hr) = $1,257,000 and the average cost of downtime per hour- source: ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report. Substantiation: Average cost of downtime stated in ITIC study shows $300,000 per hour. With the average time saved per incident of 4.1 hours (11.3-7.11 = 4.19). ($300,000 x 4.19hr) = $1,257,000 round to $1.3M.
2 This is based on internal EPM IBM data for rolling past 12 months. Substantiation: See Below “Z SW AVG TTR by Entitlement Grouping” Proactive Z, Sev 1 case is 7.11 hours, Non-Proactive Z, Sev 1 case is 11.3 hours. (11.3-7.11)/11.3=.353 (35.3%).
3 The IBM Spyre Accelerator is an add-on option and is expected to be available starting in Q4 2025.
4 IBM's analysis of FlashSystem support cases from 1 Feb 2024 to 1 Feb 2025 demonstrates that cases benefiting from fully correct resolution recommendations by the Agent Assist AI technology experienced a 33% improvement in time to solution, compared to those cases without this assistance or with inaccurate recommendations from the same tool. Fully correct recommendations reflect a 5-star rating from a support agent on a scale of 1 to 5. Scoring assessed by subject matter experts. Based on IBM internal assessment.