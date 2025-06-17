Why agentic AI needs data (and humans)

Between the recent Snowflake Summit, Databricks’ Data + AI Summit and IBM’s new watsonx.data intelligence, much of the recent conversation about enterprise AI has revolved around agents and data.

“The trends have been around gen AI, and now we all are thinking about how we harness the power of agents with humans in the loop, then building towards fully autonomous agents,” said Stephanie Valarezo, a Program Director for IBM Data & AI, in an interview with IBM Think. “And it all comes back to the data.”

Agent adoption keeps growing. For example, AI agents now create four times the number of enterprise databases that humans do on Neon, an open-source serverless database startup that helps developers build on PostgreSQL. “Every engineer is becoming an AI engineer,” said Neon CEO Nikita Shamgunov during the Data + AI Summit.

However, when it comes to deploying agents, there are still many challenges to solve. “Ultimately, why are companies building agents?” said Tim Richer, a Director of Product Marketing, Data and AI at IBM, in an interview with IBM Think. “They’re trying to have productivity. They’re trying to improve their workflows, their business domains, internal functions, sales, marketing, HR—they’re trying to reinvent in more thoughtful ways. And to build agents, you need trusted data.”