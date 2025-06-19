IBM, Microsoft hackathon shows businesses can build agentic AI systems for immediate impact

“It was important for our department to use the hackathon, and the expertise of IBM Consulting and Microsoft, to explore how AI and automation could boost the efficiency of our mobile workforce,” said John Harrison, Director of IT, State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which developed one of the winning solutions, “Checkmate.”

In partnership with IBM, the client created Checkmate to address the challenge of traditional data entry for the State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ mobile workforce, such as code enforcement inspectors that promote public safety. The solution used a series of AI agents built with Microsoft Azure AI and integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) and Power Automate.

Checkmate showed how users could capture and share real-time findings more efficiently while ensuring timely follow-up actions. The solution allows conversational interaction between public safety inspectors and generative AI using speech-to-text functionality. During these interactions, Checkmate will take the spoken input from the inspectors and analyze it against code book text and other data elements to recommend citations or other courses of action. Once the inspection is complete, the agentic AI elements, like intent and context recognition, will create the inspection record in D365 for the inspector.

Overall, Checkmate aims to boost the efficiency of employees in the field, support better compliance across the department while reducing human errors, make the inspection process more efficient, and in sum, promote public safety. “The AI-powered solution will not only integrate across our technology stack to improve our day-to-day business processes, but it also supports better compliance, reduces manual errors and enables our team to work smarter and take faster action on their findings,” said Harrison.

Another winning project came from the State of Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) and focused on creating an agentic AI solution to help transform child welfare services and to better respond to the needs of the families they serve. Leveraging Microsoft’s AI stack, the team’s solution aims to improve the department’s service identification, tracking and submission processes to enhance the accuracy of their reporting and help ensure reliable service records. Reliable reporting and service records are key to help support case workers’ decision-making and help the department secure and maximize critical funding based on accurate tracking of community-based services.

“The IBM Consulting team helped us implement key Microsoft generative AI solutions that have significantly improved the efficiency of caseworkers, enabling them to focus on what really matters—helping families,” said Frank Sweeney, Chief Information Officer, State of Arizona Department of Child Services.