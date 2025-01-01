Miha Kralj Global Senior Partner, Hybrid Cloud Services, IBM

Over the past 30 years in the tech industry, Miha has held key roles at IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Accenture, and EPAM, where he combined hands-on technical expertise with strategic leadership in cloud computing and IT strategy. His early career at IBM in the 1990s was a deep dive into emerging technologies, like token ring networking, PS/2 microchannel architecture, OS/2 Warp, and Lotus Notes. This period was characterized by rapidly evolving tech landscapes and challenging yet rewarding technical complexities.

Transitioning to Microsoft marked Miha's foray into consulting, a path he has pursued ever since. There, he climbed the ranks to a global leadership position in Microsoft Consulting Services in Redmond, leading the architecture domain, discipline, and practice. At AWS, his focus shifted to hands-on cloud services, where he developed the Cloud Adoption Framework 1.0. CAF has since been a cornerstone for AWS-led cloud transformations, guiding effective and efficient cloud adoption strategies.

Back at IBM, Miha is revitalizing the cloud build and modernization portfolio, applying decades of experience and insights to modernize and enhance cloud offerings. This role leverages his comprehensive understanding of technology evolution, cloud services, and market demands, ensuring IBM stays at the forefront of cloud solutions.