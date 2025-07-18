DeepSeek goes global, AI goes local

In the days following the DeepSeek-R1 release, many raised concerns about whether the company had accurately tallied and reported the full costs—not just training the near-final model—and what components they had used from which companies. In other words, had they truly done something revolutionary, or was it more incremental progress?

Some like Kaoutar El Maghraoui, IBM Principal Research Scientist, feel the true innovation may have been what she calls “architectural efficiency” or combining techniques including “the mixture of experts, a reinforcement learning strategy, hardware-software codesign and various other optimization tricks. It's mostly a clever and effective implementation of already existing techniques,” she said in a recent IBM Think interview.

Still, experts across the board agree that DeepSeek-R1 shifted the global AI landscape in a few key ways. For one, many took for granted that American AI companies had a “moat” or lead that would be near impossible to make up. DeepSeek debunked that assumption as it lowered the barrier for developers and smaller companies to access the tools to develop their own LLMs.

“Developers and users now have access to the same type of capabilities as OpenAI’s o1 for a fraction of the cost,” said Abraham Daniels, a Senior Technical Product Manager at IBM, in an interview.

The fact that DeepSeek open-sourced its models played a big part in increasing the accessibility. “We have seen an uptick of interest in open source since DeepSeek and contributing to the AI Alliance,” said Anthony Annunziata, Director of AI Open Strategy at IBM and the AI Alliance. The AI Alliance is an international network of companies and organizations working to create open and safe AI, founded by IBM and Meta.

“Across Europe, in Vietnam, India and Japan, you have all these regional AI companies that want to make sure they retain sovereign control of their artificial intelligence—that they can shape it the way they want to fit their cultural, societal and economic needs, which are different from the US and other places,” said Annunziata.

Protecting home-grown AI research is top of mind. “There is a real digital sovereignty push where governments are trying to figure out how they can avoid foreign AI influence,” said El Maghroui.

Creating LLMs based on local languages motivates many entrepreneurs. “AI is heading in that direction where, as a utility, each country or region wants to have their own language model to at least have a say in terms of influencing the behavior,” said Li.

Japan, for example, recently enacted the AI Promotion Act to notably support the promotion of the technology. In late June, the AI Alliance launched a new chapter in Japan to focus on two areas of high interest to local entrepreneurs: AI sovereignty and AI in manufacturing. Language plays a large role in controlling one’s AI systems, so in late 2024, for example, a group of over 1,500 researchers from academia and industry have joined together to develop strong and open Japanese language models.

Many homegrown AI models and entrepreneurs also prioritize local economic interests. In the case of Japan, many of the companies that joined the AI Alliance, including Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic, are developing AI models targeted at manufacturing and industrial applications, a particularly large segment of Japan’s economy.