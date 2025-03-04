DeepSeek's breakthrough is a win for innovation and accessibility

If you read the headlines on January 20, 2025, you might have thought the sky was falling. That’s because China-based DeepSeek released its R1 large language model (LLM), which quickly became one of the most downloaded and active models shortly after its release.

What set off the excitement was the fact that the Hangzhou, China-based AI research lab, which releases models under its name, built a model at a far lesser cost—USD 5.6 million —and with far fewer compute resources and access to NVIDIA chips than the leading US models.

Like clockwork, people openly worried that some of the heavily funded US AI firms were about to be left behind. Since DeepSeek used less NVIDIA chips than those other firms, the company’s stock price dropped. However, that was more of a knee-jerk reaction to the news than anything materially worrisome about the chipmaker’s fortunes.

Tech and business reporters viewed this news as a shock to the system. However, for other AI experts and me, the only surprise from DeepSeek’s R1 announcement was how surprised everyone seemed to be.

While the model was new, DeepSeek is far from a new entrant into the marketplace. It has an ample history of producing valuable open source models in the Chinese market, especially the V3 model released in December. In fact, it released an accompanying technical paper1, which offers an education for anyone who wants to go deep dive into how to build these labs. The V3 model was more of a surprise, but that apparently flew under the radar.

DeepSeek's R1 model, of course, is another example of a generative AI tool that can become the basis for the agentic AI future, where AI tools not only respond to their users' requests but work independently to provide services to those users.

While IBM by design partners with and uses all of these models, we are also big advocates and engineers of the open source movement. Seeing an open source model like R1 receive much-deserved praise is great for the industry.

It’s understandable that it was a bit jarring for the big players to see DeepSeek produce a model on par or better than their models yet built for a fraction of the cost of more well-known models. However, that is what the open source community is designed to do.

The DeepSeek R1 announcement demonstrates a tale of two worlds: the financial markets projected turmoil while AI experts were excited about the technological breakthrough and how it could inform more efficient and powerful newer models.