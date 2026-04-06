Before the algorithm, there was the sonnet

The curiosity eventually outran the fear. In 2019, she carried two hundred pages of draft poems to a machine and asked for analysis. One of her early inputs was the line “Are you ready for the future?”, run repeatedly through the system with different parameters. The results, she has said, ranged from sublime to misogynistic, the full spectrum of what the internet had deposited in the training data. She eventually curated thirty of hundreds of outputs into a small poetry cycle.

“I essentially approached the process of working with a fine-tuned LLM as taking all of my notes and ideas and drafts that were kind of spilling around in my head and putting them in one place so I could access all of them in a different way,” she said.

What she built was not a ghostwriter, or a replacement intelligence, but something closer to a unified field for her own thinking: a place where she could take threads scattered across notebooks and hard drives and access them simultaneously, combine them in different ways, examine them from angles she had not previously considered. She calls it a “prosthetic imagination.” The phrase is precise in a way that the cruder versions of the AI-creativity debate tend not to be: a prosthesis does not replace a capacity; it restores or augments one that was limited. It does not write for you; it changes what writing feels like.

“I really like tapping into the collectivity of a system and opening up space to be surprised by what comes back at me, allowing room for the outputs do things that I would never have done myself,” she said. “It’s calibrating the space between using the systems to write in a way that still feels true to me as a human writer, but then also leaving room to explore what it means to be writing with this collective mind at my fingertips.”

She currently works most frequently with OpenAI’s tools, a relationship that traces back to those early GPT-2 experiments, and with Gemini, through a residency with Google’s Arts and Culture Lab in Paris. She uses voice-cloning technology to perform spoken-word pieces, and text-to-image and text-to-video tools to translate poetic metaphors into visual form.

For “A Living Poem,” Stiles built her dataset from two sources: her own body of work, accumulated and refined over years of collaboration with her AI alter ego Technelegy, a GPT-based system she has been fine-tuning on her poetry since 2018; and metadata drawn from MoMA’s collection of language- and code-based works. The system processes those seeds through layers of custom prompting and p5.js code, and GPT-4 surfaces them on the screen in the Agnes Gund Garden Lobby every hour in what Stiles calls a “transhuman epic.”

Stiles published a prompt manual to accompany the work. One section reads: “Your task: Express what cannot be said, the ache between syllables. Slow the scroll, return the reader to breath.”

The audio component layers Stiles’s own whispered voice over an ambient soundscape. The visual track moves through a fixed palette of glowing greens, pinks and blues, with text shifting between standard fonts and Stiles’s own invention, Cursive Binary, a typeface that uses her handwritten cursive loops to form ones and zeros, collapsing the distance between the hand-drawn mark and the machine’s base language.

Not everyone has been persuaded. A critic writing in the Brooklyn Rail earlier this year argued that the work is constrained, almost to the point of stillness—that its color palette and fonts are fixed, that the changes between one cycle and the next are “barely enough for the casual viewer to notice the underlying technological choreography,” and that the blinking cursor simulates thought rather than demonstrating it. The piece, the reviewer concluded, is “utterly devoid of the linguistic and imaginative liveliness implied in its title.”

Those are precisely the terms the debate about AI and creativity tends to get stuck in: whether the machine is really thinking, whether the blinking cursor is evidence of intelligence or its convincing imitation. Stiles’s interests lie elsewhere, shaped by an earlier collaboration that gave her a more technical vantage point. Working with BINA48, a humanoid robot developed by the Terasem Movement Foundation, she helped the development team create visualizations of how information moved through the robot’s neural networks.

“It gave me a really interesting look at the way that information kind of exists and moves in high dimensional space in the human mind, because it’s obviously what we’re trying to recreate with these AI systems,” she said.

Those visualizations sharpened a conviction she had been developing for years: that large language models (LLMs) are not alien intelligences, but mirrors held up to the entire archive of stories, observation and memories that human beings have amassed over thousands of years, compressed and made navigable for the first time.

“What we’re talking about when we talk about these large language models is systems that have ingested just quantities of human history and stories and memories and observations,” she said. “These models are sort of parsing all of that noise and helping to distill bits of wisdom that I think would pass us by otherwise.”