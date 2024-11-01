What’s behind unchecked CVE proliferation, and what to do about it

The volume of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) has reached staggering levels, placing immense pressure on organizations’ cyber defenses. According to SecurityScorecard, there were 29,000 vulnerabilities recorded in 2023, and by mid-2024, nearly 27,500 had already been identified.

Meanwhile, Coalition’s 2024 Cyber Threat Index forecasts that the total number of CVEs for 2024 will hit 34,888—a 25% increase compared to the previous year. This upward trend presents a significant challenge for organizations trying to manage vulnerabilities and mitigate potential exploits.

What’s behind the dramatic rise in CVEs? And what can security teams do to minimize the risk? Let’s find out.