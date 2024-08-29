The Hybrid Cloud Forecast: Part 2

In my previous post, I described how I got started with a podcast series called The Hybrid Cloud Forecast. In each episode, I invite an IBM Fellow as the guest and ask them to share their insights on hybrid cloud and their careers and experiences. Across the 30+ episodes published so far, three themes have emerged that appeared to come up:
Cloud computing has impacted the IT industry like few other technologies. It has spawned an entire new industry of companies providing hardware and software for the cloud. Moreover, it has changed the way applications are built and run, and made additional, groundbreaking technologies possible and accessible (e.g., AI-based services).
No wonder, then, that it became the title of my podcast series—Hybrid Cloud Forecast—which is almost redundant since every aspect of cloud computing is hybrid in nature.
It isn’t a surprise that so many of the guests on my podcast work on topics and technologies directly related to cloud. One of the few pre-scripted questions I ask in most of the episodes is about the guest’s definition of “hybrid cloud.” The answers have all been comparable. Hybrid cloud is about:
In short, hybrid cloud impacts every aspect of where and how we run IT solutions.
Many of the conversations I had were about how exactly enterprises make that move towards hybrid cloud. It starts with the realization that virtually no one has a monolithic environment; everything is hybrid, and that must underpin the overall strategy.
