The Hybrid Cloud Forecast: Part 2

Cloud computing has impacted the IT industry like few other technologies. It has spawned an entire new industry of companies providing hardware and software for the cloud. Moreover, it has changed the way applications are built and run, and made additional, groundbreaking technologies possible and accessible (e.g., AI-based services).

No wonder, then, that it became the title of my podcast series—Hybrid Cloud Forecast—which is almost redundant since every aspect of cloud computing is hybrid in nature.

It isn’t a surprise that so many of the guests on my podcast work on topics and technologies directly related to cloud. One of the few pre-scripted questions I ask in most of the episodes is about the guest’s definition of “hybrid cloud.” The answers have all been comparable. Hybrid cloud is about:

The location: In a data center, in a public cloud provider, on the edge

In a data center, in a public cloud provider, on the edge The type of computing power: Commodity servers, highly specialized hardware like mainframes, GPU, quantum

Commodity servers, highly specialized hardware like mainframes, GPU, quantum The set of architectural principles: Microservices, multitenancy, stateless-ness, serverless-ness

Microservices, multitenancy, stateless-ness, serverless-ness The way applications are developed: DevOps, DevSecOps, many different programming languages, APIs

DevOps, DevSecOps, many different programming languages, APIs The specialized clouds geared towards a certain industry: Government, financial services, etc.

In short, hybrid cloud impacts every aspect of where and how we run IT solutions.

Many of the conversations I had were about how exactly enterprises make that move towards hybrid cloud. It starts with the realization that virtually no one has a monolithic environment; everything is hybrid, and that must underpin the overall strategy.