Andre Tost IBM Distinguished Engineer & Chief Technology Officer of IBM Security Elite

André is a Distinguished Engineer in IBM's Security software organization and one of IBM's leading technical experts on Hybrid Cloud, IT Architecture and Software Engineering. He currently works as the Chief Technology Officer for the IBM Security AI Center of Competence. Before his current assignment, he acted as the Chief Architect for IBM Cloud Paks, which deliver IBM's software portfolio running in containers on Red Hat OpenShift. Throughout his career, Andre has worked in various consulting, development, and architecture roles in IBM. He has worked with large IT organizations across the globe across a broad set of technologies and has acted as Lead Architect for many large IT projects. He started his career at IBM as a C++ and Java developer and still enjoys developing code. André co-authored six technical books, published over 40 technical articles and has spoken at conferences worldwide. Originally from Germany, he now lives and works in Rochester, Minnesota (US).