The shift to distributed apps comes with the challenge of maintaining a secure, high-performance and seamless communication framework between these distributed microservices. Key considerations include:

· Networking complexity for developers: Developers must manually configure and raise tickets asking network operations to configure how microservices communicate or use static Yet Another Markup Language (YAML) configurations. These configurations are not their core expertise and become cumbersome as applications scale and change.

· Siloed development and operations teams: Traditional enterprises still operate in silos, where application teams and infrastructure teams work separately. This misalignment causes delays in application deployment and updates.

· Legacy perimeter networking that is not designed for Kubernetes: Firewalls and routers were designed for static networks, not dynamic Kubernetes clusters. Any change in an application's IP address due to cloud-bursting or migration requires manual updates, leading to downtime and security risks.

· Security vulnerabilities in distributed environments: Application-to-application communication security is often an afterthought. If 1 compromised application gains access, it can propagate security threats across the entire system.

· Application migration and portability challenges: Moving applications across clouds isn’t the problem—it’s maintaining seamless connectivity while doing so. Traditional networking requires significant reconfiguration when applications migrate between clouds, slowing down innovation.