Enterprises are no longer confined to a single cloud provider. Instead, they strategically distribute workloads across multiple cloud environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and private cloud environments. This shift helps enterprises maximize cost efficiency, technical capabilities and geographic reach.
Also, modern applications are no longer monolithic; they are built as microservices that run across hybrid and multicloud environments. While this brings agility and scalability, it also introduces networking complexities that most enterprises struggle to manage efficiently.
The shift to distributed apps comes with the challenge of maintaining a secure, high-performance and seamless communication framework between these distributed microservices. Key considerations include:
· Networking complexity for developers: Developers must manually configure and raise tickets asking network operations to configure how microservices communicate or use static Yet Another Markup Language (YAML) configurations. These configurations are not their core expertise and become cumbersome as applications scale and change.
· Siloed development and operations teams: Traditional enterprises still operate in silos, where application teams and infrastructure teams work separately. This misalignment causes delays in application deployment and updates.
· Legacy perimeter networking that is not designed for Kubernetes: Firewalls and routers were designed for static networks, not dynamic Kubernetes clusters. Any change in an application's IP address due to cloud-bursting or migration requires manual updates, leading to downtime and security risks.
· Security vulnerabilities in distributed environments: Application-to-application communication security is often an afterthought. If 1 compromised application gains access, it can propagate security threats across the entire system.
· Application migration and portability challenges: Moving applications across clouds isn’t the problem—it’s maintaining seamless connectivity while doing so. Traditional networking requires significant reconfiguration when applications migrate between clouds, slowing down innovation.
As enterprises navigate the complexities of hybrid and multicloud architectures, it’s clear that traditional network-centric models are no longer sufficient. These legacy models were designed for static environments, not for the dynamic, decentralized nature of modern applications.
What’s needed now is a fundamental change that places the application at the center of the connectivity strategy. Here’s what such a model demands:
· Automated microservice connectivity: Applications should be able to discover and connect with one another across clouds automatically and securely, without requiring manual configurations, YAML edits or ticket submissions. Developers should be able to focus on innovation instead of networking.
· Abstraction from the underlying network: Connectivity should follow the application, not the other way around. Abstracting network configurations ensures that apps can move across public, private or hybrid cloud environments without breaking communication or requiring costly rewiring.
· Security embedded at the application level: In distributed environments, traditional perimeter security is no longer enough. A zero-trust model built directly into the application layer helps ensure that only authorized services can communicate, regardless of network underlay or location.
· Cross-environment portability and policy consistency: As applications scale, migrate or get refactored, their connectivity policies should remain intact. This reduces downtime, eliminates error-prone reconfigurations and accelerates cloud adoption and modernization efforts.
This shift is not just about technology; it's about unlocking agility and resilience. Enterprises that embrace an application-centric connectivity model can deploy and adapt more quickly and more securely, without being held back by infrastructure bottlenecks.
You need a solution that is designed with an application-centric mindset. IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh helps eliminate the friction between development and infrastructure teams by abstracting network complexity and automating service-to-service connectivity. It enables secure, policy-based communication between microservices whether they’re deployed on-prem, in public clouds such as AWS, Azure or Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or across Kubernetes clusters.
With built-in zero trust capabilities, IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh ensures that only authorized services can communicate, while dynamic policy enforcement adapts in real-time as applications move, scale or change. This solution can help you achieve faster deployments, reduced operational costs and consistent security across environments.
Deliver application connectivity across hybrid environments in minutes
Access essential insights on cloud migration with IBM's latest report. Discover the top 10 facts every tech leader needs to know.
Learn about the key differences between infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). Explore how each cloud model provides varying levels of control, scalability and management to meet different business needs.
Discover the process of migrating applications across platforms or environments while ensuring minimal disruption and optimized performance. Learn the strategies, use cases and stages of migrating legacy and modern applications.
Learn how to transition your applications to the cloud quickly with the lift and shift strategy, retaining your existing infrastructure while gaining cloud benefits. Explore the advantages, VMware workloads and use cases that make this approach the preferred choice for many businesses.
Migrate VMware vSphere workloads to IBM Cloud with RackWare Management Module (RMM), a self-service migration tool offering automated migration.
Efficiently plan and accelerate your cloud migration projects with IBM Turbonomic. Gain actionable insights into application workloads, optimize performance and save costs while ensuring seamless cloud transitions.
Instana simplifies your cloud migration journey by offering comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights.
Migrate to the IBM Cloud with customizable solutions and tools to accelerate your journey.
IBM Cloud Migration Services helps manage cloud migration for your business, enabling digital transformation.
Accelerate your cloud migration journey with expert consulting services from IBM. Discover how our solutions can help you transition to the cloud efficiently, or book a live demo to see the benefits of IBM Turbonomic in action.