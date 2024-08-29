Why Customers Need an Open Hybrid Cloud Platform

As mentioned above, customers on their cloud journey face numerous challenges and difficulties. Let’s go over them in a little bit more detail.

Movement between clouds

We have spent the past several years working with customers to move or migrate their legacy systems to the cloud. Now, for a variety of reasons, customers need to move data and workloads from one cloud to another.

Cloud-to-cloud migration projects are performed for a number of reasons. The current cloud may not be adequately meeting the needs of the enterprise, or businesses might see cost improvements with a new vendor. There may be security or regulatory requirements that can only be met after migration.

The specific challenges are similar to customers who have moved to the cloud from legacy infrastructure. Customers must decide exactly which data and workloads are being migrated and must plan for downtime during the migration. Also, it’s essential to consider the financial costs and data security. Downtime costs are a burden that prevent many clients from moving to much more efficient cloud locations, but they don’t have to be anymore.

IBM Cloud Paks® are an open, faster, and more reliable way to modernize and move between public and private clouds, and this approach can reduce your expected downtime from days and weeks to hours. Cloud Pak solutions enable you to easily move and deploy containerized workloads uniformly and consistently on any infrastructure by leveraging Kubernetes as the management framework. This gives clients flexibility and an open, faster, more secure way to move core business applications to any cloud.

Consistency of management

The conventional wisdom is that complexity increases when enterprises add new clouds, but with a hybrid cloud strategy, it no longer has to be that way. How enterprises manage cloud complexity is a key factor in their ongoing success.

When customers say they want a ‘single pane of glass’ to manage their hybrid cloud environment, what they mean is that they want a unified console that allows them to manage all their clouds. Your console should be able to interface properly with all your clouds and manage and shift all your workloads. Managing an open hybrid cloud platform successfully should maintain visibility for each cloud, allowing developers and IT staff to update and deploy applications quickly while keeping data and workflows secure.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Multicloud Management allows for all of these processes — across all of a client’s clouds and workloads in a hybrid environment — and provides consistent visibility, automation, and governance across a range of hybrid, multicloud management capabilities, such as infrastructure management and application management. Complexity no longer needs to be a barrier to moving ahead with cloud.

Connectivity between clouds

Connectivity between the various clouds in your hybrid cloud environment impacts every aspect of your infrastructure. It affects speed, security, portability, data analytics, regulations, and practically every other factor we discussed so far. If your connections are not working correctly, neither is your hybrid cloud platform. Every customer wants to have the lowest latency and the highest speed is available to them. The physical location of your clouds and the connectivity between them has a tremendous impact on latency.

There are many things to consider when building your connectivity network. It is possible to distribute data around the world and allow customers in different locations to get the closest, most convenient data. Customers must also consider how their vendors route their traffic as it may affect their data and workflow.

IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration helps support the speed, flexibility, security, and scale required to connect applications and data wherever they live. It comes pre-integrated with the capabilities needed to maintain business continuity, while providing differentiated, personalized customer experiences and optimizing channels.