Does this sound familiar? You want to implement AI in your enterprise, but you’re not sure how to prove its value or how you can fund the investment. A “stage gating” model can help you measure impact over time to prove value and unlock funding for subsequent tranches of AI work.
Anyone who wants to measure AI outcomes needs to open their mind to non-obvious possible outcomes. Companies often focus on productivity alone. Think more broadly about other outcomes: cost efficiencies, such as accelerated time to market, or revenue growth promotion, such as reduced customer churn.
You must also have a testing and experimentation mindset, with a focus on measuring KPIs to inform next steps. And you must constantly look for next steps—AI is not a “one and done” type of investment. It requires governance, training, a multidisciplinary workforce, maintenance and more. It can provide increasing payback over time as adoption increases and use cases expand.
Implementing AI can feel like a daunting endeavor with significant upfront investment, but it doesn’t have to be. Rather than invest in many AI solutions at once, start with just the one you think can drive the most business impact for your organization.
Ask yourself: Where can you drive the most impact in your organization? Either by driving more revenue to offset the cost of AI implementation or by removing costs so you can fund the next phase of work?
By using a “stage gating” process, you can assess the effectiveness and impact of an AI-powered solution before making a greater commitment.
Start by identifying key high-level “workflows” or functional areas in your organization. For an airline, this could be areas such as ticketing and reservations, ground operations to maintain and move aircraft at an airport, or the passenger experience on board the airplane.
Next, create more discrete “workflow segments” within the larger workflows. Workingwith AI subject matter experts, start developing AI use cases that could bring about positive impacts to the workflow segments. These AI use cases can be your potential minimum viable product (MVP) “capabilities.”
To start, pick five workflow segments where AI capabilities could have an impact, and run some high-level financial projections. This requires you to understand revenue and cost drivers so that you can make at least a 50–60% accurate financial projection for the potential impact of AI on that workflow segment.
Understanding revenue and cost drivers means that you must know what “levers” or parts of the workflow segment have direct impact on revenue or cost. For example, for an airline, potential revenue drivers on board a flight could be upsells from the wifi interface or in-flight entertainment system. Conversely, potential cost drivers could be the catering on board.
Next, determine which AI MVP capability or capabilities you would like to fund for initial development and testing. There are a few factors to consider when deciding which capability or capabilities to test.
• Two common factors to consider are: the estimated potential impact and the feasibility of implementation. By plotting your capabilities on a matrix that has an impact on the y axis and feasibility on the x axis, you can easily identify which can provide the greatest impact while being the most feasible.
• You might also consider how wide of a user base you want to reach. Some capabilities can provide great impact for a small group of users who are incredibly engaged, like an IT team for example. Alternatively, you might want to reach everyone in the company with a common use case to build familiarity with AI in everyday workflows.
• Whether you choose 1, 2, or more capabilities to start with depends on how much funding you have to get started. If you have multiple capabilities with synergies (that is, same end users, similar development and integration patterns), you might be able to drive more value by rolling them out together.
• Financial impact is a crucial factor in decision-making, especially for the first capability you choose, because you want to be able to use the revenue or savings to unlock the next tranche of work.
Develop a measurement and experimentation plan, including a time frame for testing. Consider:
• How many sites or potential customers are you going to test this new capability against?
• Are you going to have a large enough sample size to get a statistically significant read on the KPIs?
• Are your KPIs measurable?
• How are you going to measure them? Is there a mechanism to collect and analyze the data in a way that isolates for the impact of the AI solution?
• How much data do you need and how long do you need to test for?
Using our previous example, an airline might consider testing an MVP of an AI solution at certain airports only, or only with its elite members, before rolling out to all customers or areas of service.
After you have a plan, go through your organization’s governance processes to ensure that the MVP aligns with the company’s larger goals and to secure funding for the project.
Governing bodies are critical in aligning support and setting the vision for an MVP, especially with new technology like AI. As demonstrated through IBM’s work with PepsiCo, PepsiCo’s governance board helps streamline AI ideas by assessing, validating and approving use cases against their responsible AI principles. The board also shares best practices and accelerators while helping mitigate risks to drive success in future MVPs.
Once funding is obtained, you can develop and implement the MVP(s). This guide to experimenting with AI shares tips on how to experiment, including choosing pilot users, defining relevant use cases, and providing training and support.
After you’ve rolled out the MVP, start tracking your determined KPIs, by using the data capabilities you inventoried in step 4. AI technology might track KPIs itself by using (product usage) or through other methods such as output or surveys. This can vary based on the strategy developed in step 4.
If the MVP has moved the needle to meet the determined KPIs, decide whether to proceed with funding for full-scale implementation of the AI capability. An airline might now consider implementing the AI solution for all customers across all the airports it serves.
In parallel, decide whether you want to unlock the next tranche of funding for a new set of MVP capabilities. Given the success of this MVP, it might make sense to pursue other initiatives by using this same framework.
If KPIs did not meet expectations, investigate the underlying reasons. Did the users not engage with the technology as expected? If so, you may might need to implement a more robust change management strategy. Did the technology not meet all KPIs or just one?
Maybe you need to look at applying the technology in a different way or redefine your KPIs. Did the technology simply not work as expected? Ask for technical support or look for a new solution.
With the right mindset and a methodological process that relies on data and experimentation, you can position your enterprise to implement AI in a smart and beneficial way.
Next, read how to implement AI successfully. And as you continue to unlock stage gates, explore how to scale AI across your enterprise.
