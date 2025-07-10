Does this sound familiar? You want to implement AI in your enterprise, but you’re not sure how to prove its value or how you can fund the investment. A “stage gating” model can help you measure impact over time to prove value and unlock funding for subsequent tranches of AI work.



Anyone who wants to measure AI outcomes needs to open their mind to non-obvious possible outcomes. Companies often focus on productivity alone. Think more broadly about other outcomes: cost efficiencies, such as accelerated time to market, or revenue growth promotion, such as reduced customer churn.

You must also have a testing and experimentation mindset, with a focus on measuring KPIs to inform next steps. And you must constantly look for next steps—AI is not a “one and done” type of investment. It requires governance, training, a multidisciplinary workforce, maintenance and more. It can provide increasing payback over time as adoption increases and use cases expand.



Implementing AI can feel like a daunting endeavor with significant upfront investment, but it doesn’t have to be. Rather than invest in many AI solutions at once, start with just the one you think can drive the most business impact for your organization.

Ask yourself: Where can you drive the most impact in your organization? Either by driving more revenue to offset the cost of AI implementation or by removing costs so you can fund the next phase of work?



By using a “stage gating” process, you can assess the effectiveness and impact of an AI-powered solution before making a greater commitment.