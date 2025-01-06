According to a recent BCG survey of over 1,000 C-suite executives, “the vast majority ranked AI and gen AI among their 3 top technology priorities for 2024, but 66% expressed ambivalence or dissatisfaction with their progress,” highlighting a gap between intention and action. Technological innovation moves quickly, making agility more critical than ever.

Experimentation can empower employees to innovate rapidly. Not only does it drive innovation, but it also enables companies to make evidence-based decisions that drive value. For example, experiments have helped eBay uncover millions in wasted annual advertising spend, empowered H&R Block to build trust with customers, and enabled Booking.com to scale from a start-up to one of the largest accommodation platforms. Experimentation fuels leading tech companies such as Netflix, Microsoft, Meta and many others.

Despite the compelling evidence for experimentation, determining where to begin can be challenging. With the ever-growing landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, how do you choose the right one? Should you focus on enterprise-wide solutions or specialized tools? Should you use a vendor or create your own solution? What use cases should you focus on? We share guidance to help you overcome stagnation and become a force for innovation.