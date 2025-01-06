According to a recent BCG survey of over 1,000 C-suite executives, “the vast majority ranked AI and gen AI among their 3 top technology priorities for 2024, but 66% expressed ambivalence or dissatisfaction with their progress,” highlighting a gap between intention and action. Technological innovation moves quickly, making agility more critical than ever.
Experimentation can empower employees to innovate rapidly. Not only does it drive innovation, but it also enables companies to make evidence-based decisions that drive value. For example, experiments have helped eBay uncover millions in wasted annual advertising spend, empowered H&R Block to build trust with customers, and enabled Booking.com to scale from a start-up to one of the largest accommodation platforms. Experimentation fuels leading tech companies such as Netflix, Microsoft, Meta and many others.
Despite the compelling evidence for experimentation, determining where to begin can be challenging. With the ever-growing landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, how do you choose the right one? Should you focus on enterprise-wide solutions or specialized tools? Should you use a vendor or create your own solution? What use cases should you focus on? We share guidance to help you overcome stagnation and become a force for innovation.
When considering AI solutions, you can think about them across a spectrum:
Here are four tactical tips for experimenting with new AI technologies:
When deciding between AI tools or identifying use cases for your business, consider these key evaluation criteria:
By carefully considering these evaluation criteria, you can make informed decisions about which AI tool best suits your business needs and identify use cases that maximize their potential impact.
Establish a governance board that includes professionals from across your organization, prioritizing members from the legal team and, if available, an innovation team. This helps ensure compliance and provides a unified perspective on all AI initiatives.
IBM’s work with PepsiCo showcases the importance of standard operating procedures for implementing AI. PepsiCo’s governance board helps streamline AI ideas and PoCs from global teams by assessing, validating and approving use cases against their responsible AI principles. The board also shared best practices and accelerators while helping mitigate risks.
This centralized approach enabled PepsiCo to identify gaps in existing capabilities and objectively evaluate AI vendors. By mapping common AI use cases to standard architectural patterns, they developed reusable AI services for all teams, standardized deployment and expedited time-to-value.
With the right approach, experimenting with new AI technologies can lead to significant benefits for your organization. With this framework, you can successfully navigate the AI landscape and unlock the full potential of these innovative technologies.
