Kubernetes Architecture: Four Approaches to Container Solutions

If you write source code and test applications, you likely think of the application code as separate from the server that it runs on. The code is checked into version control, the build executes, and then an automated process combines the two and creates a virtual environment. (Otherwise, you have to copy the application code by hand, then stop the server, and restart it, forcing the application into memory.)

Challenges of traditional programming vs. cloud-native

Moving between environments and reproducing production issues can cause serious programming delays. Programmers want easy pushes to production with limited downtime. Traditional programming approaches involve a single build written in one programming stack if the process is manual. This usually means changes only occur at night or over the weekend, which, in turn, means someone has to work the weekend and monitor in case something goes wrong with the rollout.

With a single large deploy, problems with one subsystem can influence another. Companies often want to check the entire system for problems, leading to regression testing of the entire system before release.

The cloud-native approach provides separate, thin slices of the application that can be built using any technology, interact using internet protocols, and can be deployed separately.

How Kubernetes can help

A container combines the core pieces of an operating system with all the dependencies and the code itself into one image. That image is a single file that is small enough to store as an artifact, pull out, and run. Kubernetes manages a large number of containers, doing the work to allocate disk, CPU, and memory so you don’t have to. Here are a few of the benefits of developing in this way:

No-configuration debugging: The same image runs in test and production.

The same image runs in test and production. Promoting the container is easy: All the code runs in a container plus shared resources (like a shared file system) called a pod. Creating a running a pod is a simple command-line command or two.

All the code runs in a container plus shared resources (like a shared file system) called a pod. Creating a running a pod is a simple command-line command or two. Blue/green deploys are easy: Because Kubernetes controls traffic for an entire cluster, it is possible to create a series of new servers, sending traffic only after the server exists. That means no downtime and makes rollback as easy as switching the load balancer to the old server.

Because Kubernetes controls traffic for an entire cluster, it is possible to create a series of new servers, sending traffic only after the server exists. That means no downtime and makes rollback as easy as switching the load balancer to the old server. Applications can be composed: Programmers can build individual pieces of functionality in separate images using whatever technologies they select.

For a deeper dive into what how programmers use Kubernetes clusters, see the blog post “Kubernetes Clusters: Architecture for Rapid, Controlled Cloud App Delivery.”