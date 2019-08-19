Kubernetes Architecture: Four Approaches to Container Solutions

If you’re new to Kubernetes and want to take a high-level look before jumping straight into the architectures below, check out “Kubernetes: An Essential Guide” and watch our video, “Kubernetes Explained”:
Here are four ways Kubernetes architecture can conform to specific IT roles and needs:
If you write source code and test applications, you likely think of the application code as separate from the server that it runs on. The code is checked into version control, the build executes, and then an automated process combines the two and creates a virtual environment. (Otherwise, you have to copy the application code by hand, then stop the server, and restart it, forcing the application into memory.)
Moving between environments and reproducing production issues can cause serious programming delays. Programmers want easy pushes to production with limited downtime. Traditional programming approaches involve a single build written in one programming stack if the process is manual. This usually means changes only occur at night or over the weekend, which, in turn, means someone has to work the weekend and monitor in case something goes wrong with the rollout.
With a single large deploy, problems with one subsystem can influence another. Companies often want to check the entire system for problems, leading to regression testing of the entire system before release.
The cloud-native approach provides separate, thin slices of the application that can be built using any technology, interact using internet protocols, and can be deployed separately.
A container combines the core pieces of an operating system with all the dependencies and the code itself into one image. That image is a single file that is small enough to store as an artifact, pull out, and run. Kubernetes manages a large number of containers, doing the work to allocate disk, CPU, and memory so you don’t have to. Here are a few of the benefits of developing in this way:
The title might be SysOps, Operations, or perhaps IT Administration. Whatever the name being used, the role is less about monitoring and supporting machines and more about setting up the machines, running them, and installing the applications that run on them.
The responsibilities include making sure there is enough CPU, disk, memory, and storage. In a data center environment, this might involve buying physical machines or the rack capacity to add to a private cloud. More likely, it means balancing several virtual machines on a limited number of servers while trying to keep server response times fast enough and making periodic backups.
Administrators walk a fine line when provisioning a private cloud—limited resources will lead to performance problems, while excessive resources add unnecessary cost. An administrator also focuses on deployment, setting up the technology so the programmers can roll out new versions easily. This role requires understanding setup, capacity planning, measurement, and deployment.
The Kubernetes cluster is a collection of pods, where each pod can be an application. Pods have one or more containers. As we’ve discussed, deploying containers (entire operating system images) and directing traffic can expedite deploys. Here are a few more ways container management with a tool like Kubernetes aids the administrator:
Once the server is running, someone needs to keep it running. Operators—also called software reliability engineers (SREs) or production application support experts—focus on observing system performance through graphs and logs and taking corrective action when systems do down or get slow.
The sheer number of servers, systems, routers, and other tools is expanding rapidly, and thanks to the Internet of Things, everything needs internet bandwidth. Unfortunately, bandwidth isn’t free.
At the same time, in data centers, all of the hosted applications need different versions of operating systems. Running them on one big server with virtual machines saves time, but those virtual machines then compete for resources. A simple list of every system is difficult to create and challenging to maintain, especially as systems increase in complexity. Operators also need notifications when something is going wrong and ways to observe and manage a complex environment.
Once the servers are in containers, running them in one cluster is easy. Operators can apply the “filename” command, where the filename has the rules to start up the container. If the container is running in the cluster, Kubernetes itself gives commands to observe the performance and resources of every system, along with tools to instrument and monitor at a higher level through the dashboard.
The sheer number of moving parts involved in a cluster can make isolating and debugging problems challenging. The Kubernetes UI (link resides outside ibm.com) tool does provide some dashboards for monitoring and logging deployment. Tools like Istio extend that monitoring to include traffic between all of the running pods within a cluster and provide new, cutting-edge capabilities to support workloads running across multiple clusters. Istio can also provide call-stack tracking of messages and track traffic accessing external endpoints—which can lead to important error notifications.
The operator’s main entrance into Kubernetes is likely the dashboard (link resides outside ibm.com) (see example below). Using that dashboard, an operator performs tasks around monitoring, scaling, jobs, and deployments.
Management tasks security with hardening, protecting, auditing, and setting policies to reduce risk. Security professionals want to find and eliminate back doors that allow unintended access to the software.
One common anti-feature, for example, is the ability to inject malicious code. For the security analyst, the elements of the software exposed to the public internet are not necessarily good—they are more like the “attack surface.”
Security analysts may perform threat modeling (who could want or get what information from the system), hardening of systems, penetration testing, and auditing. Auditing can include authentication and authorization.
Security challenges sound similar to the operator’s, at least at first. However, where the operator wants to monitor and fix the systems, security cares about controlling and locking them down. This “hardening” of systems prevents back doors and unanticipated power use, such as our malicious code example.
The goal is to limit the information paths, to know what the logins are on the systems, what operating systems they run on, and how to deploy policies to all of the systems at the same time. While you might have virus scanners running on laptops, the proliferation of open source code means that viruses can easily infiltrate a programmer’s codebase.
With Kubernetes, it’s possible to build a “base container” that all applications run on. That base container can be in a known good state. If a change needs to be deployed to all the servers, the kubectl command gives the analyst the capability to change all of them.
Kubectl provides the analyst with the tools to audit (link resides outside ibm.com) the changes, when they happened, who made them, from where the change was initiated, and more. Kube-apiserver performs audits while audit backends (link resides outside ibm.com) persist them to external storage.
That leaves the “open source virus” problem. Security scanning tools solve this by scanning each new container. That scans the entire operating system image, the code, the libraries, and all the dependencies.
Kubernetes architecture is flexible and can fit the needs and challenges of individuals across an entire IT department. For programmers, it helps control the code in each pod. Administrators get help setting up the cluster. Operators get help keeping the cluster running. Security analysts get help protecting the system.
Kubernetes architecture is flexible and can fit the needs and challenges of individuals across an entire IT department. For programmers, it helps control the code in each pod. Administrators get help setting up the cluster. Operators get help keeping the cluster running. Security analysts get help protecting the system.
