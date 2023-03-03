IBM CIO Organization’s Application Modernization Journey

IBM CIO manages a large portfolio of business-critical applications, some of which were created in the 1990s. Our biggest challenge was to scale this modernization approach across hundreds of applications. We created reusable modernization patterns based on the technology stacks and provided a detailed planning blueprint. Maturing our DevSecOps practices and increasing the automated testing helped tremendously in accelerating the production deployments.

As an example, we modernized a workflow-based web application that records and tracks the engagement of IBM Consulting Solution Managers on sales opportunities. The web application was hosted on a cluster of virtual machines (VMs) with a technology stack of traditional IBM WebSphere, IBM Db2, IBM MQ and IBM Filenet. It was transformed from being hosted on a VM where the databases and document repositories were deployed standalone to IBM Db2 on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

We first transformed the web application from traditional WebSphere to WebSphere Liberty containers on a CIO-wide managed Red Hat OpenShift platform. We then migrated databases to Db2 as a Service on IBM Cloud. The application was further optimized to run and deploy business rules on ODM (Operational Decision Manager) on IBM Cloud. The modernization led to a reduction in latency and improved the overall performance of the web application. Utilizing shared services as a service model led to cost reductions and higher resource availability. This not only improved the DORA metrics and user satisfaction, but the team upskilled themselves with the latest cloud technologies. The knowledge gained was further shared with other application teams in the form of reusable patterns.

This journey is made easy by utilizing tools like IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor (CTA), IBM Mono2Micro and Konveyor* (link resides outside ibm.com). CTA helps us with application and server discovery and points us in the direction towards what can we improve/ enhance and which platform would work best for us. IBM Mono2Micro helps the developer create a microservices architecture, regardless of skill level or technical knowledge. It breaks the monolith into partitions that can be the starting point for microservices, and provides code for it. And Konveyor is a CNCF foundation open source project that has multiple tools (like tackletest, forklift, etc.) that help with accelerating the modernization journey by providing paths towards rehosting, replatforming or refactoring.

The next set of blogs in this series will take you through a deep dive on how IBM Cloud Transformation Advisor and IBM Mono2Micro helped us accelerate the modernization in the IBM CIO.