IBM Mono2Micro™, offered as part of IBM Cloud Pak for Applications, uses the power of AI to refactor Java monoliths into Liberty microservices
Introducing IBM Mono2Micro

IBM® Mono2Micro helps users create their own microservice architecture, regardless of skill level or technical knowledge. This offers a faster, less disruptive way to refactor monolithic applications into microservices.

Do you already have access to IBM Cloud Pak for Applications? Get started with Mono2Micro today.

Mono2Micro benefits

Faster, cheaper microservices

Auto-generate code to allow continued communication between microservices.

 Lower modernization risk

Reuse existing test code throughout the refactoring process.
Transform monolithic apps into microservices

Analyze the application

Understand the runtime behavior of the application and the business use cases it supports.

 See recommendations

Explore the partition recommendations in the graph view and see the different class relationships.

 Generate code

After exploring and customizing the partitions, generate code for running them on Liberty.
Resources Refactoring monolithic systems

Utilize AI to help automate the refactoring of existing monolithic code into effective and more maintainable microservices.

Join the WebSphere Community

Learn about new releases, updates, and best practices from our SMEs. Have a question? We have the answer.

Next steps

Try Mono2Micro at no cost, or check out the demo first.

