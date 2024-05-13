IBM® Mono2Micro helps users create their own microservice architecture, regardless of skill level or technical knowledge. This offers a faster, less disruptive way to refactor monolithic applications into microservices.
Auto-generate code to allow continued communication between microservices.
Reuse existing test code throughout the refactoring process.
Understand the runtime behavior of the application and the business use cases it supports.
Explore the partition recommendations in the graph view and see the different class relationships.
After exploring and customizing the partitions, generate code for running them on Liberty.