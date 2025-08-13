Seamless DNS migration: Your how-to guide

One of the first things you do when you move to a new house is to update your mailing address with the postal service. This update isn’t necessarily complicated, but it is essential: otherwise, important mail might be sent to your old address, and neither you nor the sender would know that the mail wasn’t delivered.

DNS migration is similar. If not done properly, your website could become inaccessible to users, email could fail and cause communications issues with clients, integrations could break and more. Essentially, customers might be unable to reach your business at the correct address, which can lead to a host of negative outcomes.

The domain name system (DNS) is like a phonebook or directory for the internet. It enables a user to navigate to a website by using an easy-to-remember domain name, such as IBM.com, instead of string of numbers (in this case, 184.85.75.7).

But DNS involves much more than a simple translation, and the quality of service from a managed DNS provider can impact performance, reliability, latency, security, privacy and more. When a provider’s DNS service isn’t meeting expectations or needs, businesses might seek a new provider. When they do, they will need to plan a DNS migration.

DNS migration, in which an organization transfers a domain’s DNS records and settings from one provider to another, does not have to be the arduous endeavor it’s often made out to be. However, it does have its risks, and potential headaches if not executed properly. Errors in DNS migration can result in server downtime, network vulnerabilities and more. Here’s how to help ensure that doesn’t happen.

