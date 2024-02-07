What is DNS propagation?

For individual users, DNS propagation time depends on settings that are related to the internet service provider (ISP), time-to-live (TTL) settings, which dictate how long DNS servers save cached information, and the domain’s registry. When working at enterprise scale with an authoritative DNS provider, DNS propagation time depends on how fast the provider can propagate changes throughout its global infrastructure.



DNS, or the Domain Name System, plays a critical role in the management of domains and subdomains. DNS makes it possible for users to search domain names through web browsers (for example, www.example.com) rather than enter complex numerical IP addresses to access the website they are looking for. This process, which is known as DNS resolution, requires a series of DNS servers and DNS records that make the process seamless for users.



DNS records hold the information necessary to connect domain names with their corresponding IP addresses. DNS servers are interconnected, and when a change is made to a record in one server—like changing the IP address that is connected to a domain name—it takes time for the change to propagate across the other servers. If a user initiates a search and reaches a system where the change has not yet propagated, the user will receive an old address.

DNS record changes can take between a few hours and a few days to propagate across the internet. However, organizations can significantly shorten the propagation process—and cut propagation time to just a few seconds—by working with an authoritative DNS provider and developing a strong DNS management strategy.