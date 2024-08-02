API security best practices

API security refers to the set of practices and products an organization uses to prevent malicious attacks on, and misuse of, APIs. Given the complexity of API ecosystems, the growth of IoT platforms and the sheer volume of APIs organizations utilize (about 20,000 on average (link resides outside of ibm.com)), getting a handle on API security is both increasingly challenging and increasingly necessary.

APIs sit between an organization’s IT resources and third-party software developers, and between IT resources and individuals, delivering data and information at process endpoints. It’s at these endpoints that company and user data is vulnerable to various types of attacks and security risks, including:

Authentication-based attacks: where hackers try to guess or steal user passwords or exploit weak authentication processes to gain access to API servers.

Man-in-the-middle attacks: where a bad actor steals or modifies data (e.g., login credentials or payment information) by intercepting requests and/or responses between the API.

Code injections/injection attacks: where the hacker transmits a harmful script (to insert false information, delete or reveal data, or disrupt app functionality) through an API request, exploiting weaknesses in the API interpreters that read and translate data.

Denial-of-service (DoS) attack: these attacks send scores of API requests to crash or slow down the server. DoS attacks can often come from multiple attackers simultaneously in what's called a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

Broken object level authorization (BOLA) attacks: occur when cybercriminals manipulate object identifiers at API endpoints to gain unauthorized access to user data. This issue arises when an API endpoint allows a user to access records they normally shouldn't. BOLA attacks are especially common, because implementing proper object-level authorization checks can be difficult and time-consuming.

These and other types of cyberattacks are all but inevitable in today’s dynamic IT landscape. And with cybercriminals proliferating and gaining access to more sophisticated hacking technologies, implementing API security protocols will only become more crucial to enterprise data security.