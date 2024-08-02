API security best practices

Enterprise businesses are continuing to move toward digitalized and cloud-based IT infrastructures. Digital systems enable unprecedented flexibility, scalability and speed when compared to their more traditional, on-premises counterparts.
However, digital infrastructures are highly dependent on application programming interfaces — or APIs — to facilitate data transfers between software applications and between applications and end users. As the backend framework for most web and mobile apps, APIs are internet-facing and therefore vulnerable to attacks. And since many APIs store and transfer sensitive data, they require robust security protocols and attentive monitoring practices to prevent information from falling into the wrong hands.
API security refers to the set of practices and products an organization uses to prevent malicious attacks on, and misuse of, APIs. Given the complexity of API ecosystems, the growth of IoT platforms and the sheer volume of APIs organizations utilize (about 20,000 on average (link resides outside of ibm.com)), getting a handle on API security is both increasingly challenging and increasingly necessary.
APIs sit between an organization’s IT resources and third-party software developers, and between IT resources and individuals, delivering data and information at process endpoints. It’s at these endpoints that company and user data is vulnerable to various types of attacks and security risks, including:
These and other types of cyberattacks are all but inevitable in today’s dynamic IT landscape. And with cybercriminals proliferating and gaining access to more sophisticated hacking technologies, implementing API security protocols will only become more crucial to enterprise data security.
APIs enable businesses to streamline cross-system integration and data sharing, but with this interconnectivity comes increased exposure to cyberattacks. In fact, most mobile and web application hacks attack APIs to gain access to company or user data. Hacked or compromised APIs can lead to catastrophic data breaches and service disruptions that put sensitive personal, financial and medical data at risk.
Fortunately, advancements in API security make it possible to prevent or mitigate the impact of cyberattacks by malicious actors. Here are 11 common API security practices and programs organizations can leverage to protect computing resources and user data:
Among existing API security measures, AI has emerged as a new — and potentially powerful — tool for fortifying APIs. For instance, companies can leverage AI for anomaly detection in API ecosystems. Once a team has established a baseline of normal API behavior, it can use AI to identify system deviations (like unusual access patterns or high-frequency requests), flag potential threats, and respond immediately to attacks.
AI technologies can also enable automated threat modeling. Using historical API data, AI can build threat models to predict vulnerabilities and threats before bad actors can exploit them. If an organization is dealing with a high volume of authentication-based attacks, it can use AI to install advanced user authentication methods (like biometric recognition), making it more difficult for attackers to gain unauthorized access.
Furthermore, AI-powered tools can automate API security testing protocols, identifying security gaps and risks more efficiently and effectively than manual testing. And as API ecosystems grow, so too can AI-based security protocols. AI enables businesses to monitor and secure many APIs simultaneously, making API security as scalable as the APIs themselves.
The importance of API security cannot be overstated. As we move further into the age of digital transformation, reliance on APIs will only continue to grow, with security threats and bad actors evolving in kind. However, with API management tools like IBM API Connect, organizations can ensure their APIs are managed, secure, and compliant throughout their entire lifecycle.
Securing APIs will never be a one-time task; rather, businesses should see it as a continuous and dynamic process requiring vigilance, deftness and openness to new technologies and solutions. Using a combination of traditional API security practices, and newer AI-based approaches like Noname Advanced API Security for IBM, companies can ensure that IT resources remain as secure as possible, protecting both the consumer and the enterprise.
