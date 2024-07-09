Noname Advanced API Security for IBM

APIs play a critical role in driving transformation by facilitating the integration of software applications and systems, allowing for seamless exchange of data. This has led to an explosion in the usage of APIs, with a recent survey showing the average organization has 15,564 APIs in use, and a growth rate of 201% over the past 12 months.¹

However, with the growing prevalence of APIs comes increased opportunities for security-related issues, especially when APIs are not properly managed or secured. This includes attacks by malicious actors to exploit API vulnerabilities, a top attack vector for web applications. While API gateways and web app firewalls provide a level of security, many industries and companies are starting to require additional security capabilities tailored to their APIs to outsmart the threat actors of tomorrow.

IBM, a leader in API management and application gateways, is partnering with Noname Security, a leader in API security, to deliver advanced API security capabilities. This joint solution will help you reach new levels of security confidence.