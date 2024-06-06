AI-driven compliance: The key to cloud security

The growth of cloud computing continues unabated, but it has also created security challenges. The acceleration of cloud adoption has created greater complexity, with limited cloud technical expertise available in the market, an explosion in connected and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and a growing need for multi-cloud environments.

When organizations migrate to the cloud, there is a likelihood of data security problems given that many applications are not secure by design. When these applications migrate to cloud-native systems, mistakes in configuration settings can create cybersecurity risks. Delays in implementing the cloud security controls for client workloads occur during migrations, which compounds the issue. That’s why Gartner predicts that by 2025, 99% of cloud breaches will be caused by misconfigurations, most of which will be attributed to human error that could have been prevented.