Supply chain visibility is the ability of stakeholders to access real-time data related to the order process, inventory management, delivery times and potential supply chain disruptions.
Lack of B2B transaction and inventory visibility is a significant challenge that could affect customer satisfaction. But with real-time insights from EDI data, which IBM AI helps correlate across disparate systems, business users can make faster transaction queries to speed resolution of shipment and order issues. Real-time intelligence, forecasting and actionable recommendations provided by embedded AI capabilities have already helped IBM clients reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours. And new, data-driven insights can uncover optimization opportunities to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. IBM supply chain visibility solutions can also help you securely extend shared, real-time visibility to supply chain trading partners, service providers, distributors, suppliers and customers — while enabling traceability and ensuring authenticity — with blockchain.
Experience a smarter B2B network free for 30 days.
Build resiliency into your entire supply chain with software solutions driven by AI-powered alerts and actionable insights from cycle-time predictions that use machine learning, pattern detection and historical trends to identify anomalies hidden in transaction data and predict future events.
Move beyond one-up, one-down visibility in your supply chain by enabling secure track and trace of products with a distributed, shared ledger that creates a single version of the truth for all participants and gives you near real-time insights into operations.
Streamline connectivity and increase transparency with customers, suppliers and trading partners across your supply chain by digitizing and automating B2B transactions on a digital business network.
Create an immutable, distributed and shared ledger with real-time supply chain visibility to exchange trusted data with your supply chain partners including shippers and procurement teams.
Act more effectively on inventory to meet demand with accurate, real-time, available-to-promise data that facilitates end-to-end supply chain visibility. Use an AI-powered dashboard to get a single view of processes and data from disparate sources.
Capture insights from existing data in your retail supply chain using advanced analytics to stay ahead of constantly changing consumer demands and inventory levels while providing transparency and avoiding disruption. Automate with an AI-powered solution that is agile, scalable and transparent from end to end.
IBM Food Trust is a modular solution built on blockchain that supports sustainability and benefits network participants with a safer, smarter and more sustainable food ecosystem.
Antonello Produce uses IBM Food Trust® to simplify product traceability from seed to store shelf.
Raw Seafoods uses IBM Food Trust to trace their catch from harvest to consumer, helping them build trust with customers and across the entire food supply chain.
Fuels real-time transactions with the new B2B API, a hybrid approach to connecting customers made easy within a single business network.
Evolve your supply chain planning and processes into intelligent workflows and visibility tools throughout your supply chain. IBM experts can help you take advantage of the benefits of supply chain visibility by building an adaptable and resilient supply chain.
Learn why many enterprises have chosen a visibility platform built on IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS for cloud integration that drives strategic value.
Experience how the IBM Food Trust solution can increase supply chain visibility by following a blueberry fruit and nut bar from store to farm.
Read expert posts to gain new perspectives and insights on building an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain.
Learn from business operations and supply chain experts through no-charge keynotes and sessions available on demand.
Schedule a one-on-one consultation with experts who can show you how supply chain visibility software with AI-enabled solutions can make your supply chain smarter.
Connect with IT financing experts to find out about flexible payment options and see how you can defer payments for up to three months for your IBM Sterling solution.