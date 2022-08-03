IBM mainframe solutions help you accelerate AI, protect against breaches, modernize, minimize outages and deliver more. Use them to address security risks and complex migration challenges while unleashing the power of your developers and maintaining predictable and stable cloud pricing. Get the flexibility, responsiveness and affordability you need on your journey to cloud.
Identify potential security breaches 96% faster in near-real time.
Minimize outages by an average of 43% to reduce productivity loss and disruptions.
Deliver 64% more code releases and 59% more new applications – at a 6:1 ratio of benefits to cost.
Use cloud innovation and powerful mainframe capabilities to modernize your applications and data.
Maintain privacy and protection of data across your hybrid cloud – in flight, at rest and in use.
Gain continuous availability and proactively reduce the impact of planned and unplanned downtime.
Gain insight from your real-time transactional data to prevent fraud and identify new revenue opportunities.
State Farm accelerated the development of new digital services by implementing DevOps pipelines and practices on IBM z/OS systems.
The state of Arizona migrated its mainframe environment to IBM Mainframe as a Service in order to help modernize and better serve citizens.
IBM Lab Services provides technical mainframe consultants that help you make the most of your mainframe investment with a ride range of services including design, build and implementation support for cloud, analytics, enterprise security, server resilience and performance.
Discover what the mainframe actually is, how it works, and why it is so vital to today’s businesses.
See what the experts have to say about the latest mainframe capabilities for development, cloud, security, resiliency and more.
Our experts are ready to help you maximize your investment and achieve your goals.
The IBM Z multi-frame system with on-chip AI inferencing and technologies for cyber resilience is essential for any hybrid cloud strategy.