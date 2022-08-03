Mainframe solutions

Designed for the most demanding transactional environments and an essential part of the hybrid cloud
Read about IBM Z for cloud
isometric illustration of serves and technician

Overview

Cloud without compromise

IBM mainframe solutions help you accelerate AI, protect against breaches, modernize, minimize outages and deliver more. Use them to address security risks and complex migration challenges while unleashing the power of your developers and maintaining predictable and stable cloud pricing. Get the flexibility, responsiveness and affordability you need on your journey to cloud.

Benefits

96% Prevent security threats

Identify potential security breaches 96% faster in near-real time.

 43% Improve business continuity

Minimize outages by an average of 43% to reduce productivity loss and disruptions.

 64% Deliver more at lower cost

Deliver 64% more code releases and 59% more new applications – at a 6:1 ratio of benefits to cost.

Solutions

Mainframe servers

Modernize

Case studies

Mainframe case studies
Shot of a handsome young man working in a call center
Modernizing development practices

State Farm accelerated the development of new digital services by implementing DevOps pipelines and practices on IBM z/OS systems.

 Read State Farm’s story
Mainframe as a service from the cloud supports Arizonans in need

The state of Arizona migrated its mainframe environment to IBM Mainframe as a Service in order to help modernize and better serve citizens.

 Watch Arizona's story (1:56)

Services

Mainframe server services

IBM Lab Services provides technical mainframe consultants that help you make the most of your mainframe investment with a ride range of services including design, build and implementation support for cloud, analytics, enterprise security, server resilience and performance.

 Explore Lab Services IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE

Resources

Next steps
Talk to an expert

Our experts are ready to help you maximize your investment and achieve your goals.

 Contact us IBM z16

The IBM Z multi-frame system with on-chip AI inferencing and technologies for cyber resilience is essential for any hybrid cloud strategy.

 Explore the IBM z16 mainframe