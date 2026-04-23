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If your S&S has lapsed and you are running older software versions, you are missing out on agentic AI enhancements, automation, security, and usability capabilities and you are doing so without access to critical fixes or IBM Support.
See what you are missing if you are not on the latest version / release of the following.
IBM MAS 9.1 users can strategically manage assets, facilities, and investment planning in a single experience, leveraging a new generative AI assistant, powered by watsonx.ai, to increase workforce productivity.
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IBM Db2 12.1 introduces AI driven agents that simplify administration, accelerate troubleshooting, and optimize performance for mission critical data workloads. Enhanced security features provide a higher level of control and compliance.
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IBM Cognos Analytics 12.1.2 delivers AI-infused self-service capabilities to accelerate and simplify data preparation, analysis, and reporting. Additionally, 12.1.2 offers a containerized version of the platform that you can run anywhere.
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Seamlessly identify and manage your database health with IBM® Db2® data management tools. Db2 Tools help you manage your databases, optimize query performance, backup/restore, migrate, and clone your databases. Increase productivity and reduce costs, all while maintaining the privacy, security, and integrity of your data.
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IBM MQ 9.4.2 delivers improved cross-platform connectivity, application‑development enhancements, observability, secure and reliable messaging across platforms, AI capabilities, and modernization paths to SaaS and hybrid cloud.
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IBM Planning Analytics 2.1, with integrated generative and agentic AI, provides immediate visibility into data, facilitating automated budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analysis.
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IBM ELM 7.2.0 provides enhancements in usability, security, and performance; with integrated AI agents, that streamline development workflows and accelerate the delivery of high-quality complex systems.
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IBM Business Automation 25.0 provides an end-to-end AI-powered automation platform to help solve operational challenges faster, reduce client wait times, speed processes and minimize compliance risks.
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IBM App Connect Enterprise 13.0 provides a simplified user interface, AI driven capabilities, new automation enhancements to speed time to value, and strengthen governance across integration environments.
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A software support option for specific product versions or releases that have reached their Base Support Completion dates-- giving you more time to download a newer VRM.
A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage that have reached Base Support Completion for all versions and releases.
A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage for which you require prioritized case handling and shorter response time objectives than what’s available with standard Subscription and Support.
Renewing your IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S) is one of the most cost-effective ways to protect your software investment. Plus, you benefit from the flexibility to modernize when the time is right, including shifting to a SaaS offering. Visit TechXchange to view recent Subscription & Annuity (S&A) Modernization Webinars.
Search Security Bulletins for information on potential vulnerabilities impacting your software.
Note: you can add or remove products and edit your subscriptions whenever you like.