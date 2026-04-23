Reactivate IBM Software Subscription & Support

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If your S&S coverage has lapsed, we can help.
Contact an IBM sales representative

Reactivate your S&S and reap the benefits

Click the button above to find out how to:

  • Access the latest versions and releases of your IBM Software.
  • Access IBM Support when you need it.
  • Trade-up and upgrade to modernize your software and maximize ROI.

Get the very latest software versions and releases

If your S&S has lapsed and you are running older software versions, you are missing out on agentic AI enhancements, automation, security, and usability capabilities and you are doing so without access to critical fixes or IBM Support.

See what you are missing if you are not on the latest version / release of the following.

IBM Maximo Application Suite 9.1

IBM MAS 9.1 users can strategically manage assets, facilities, and investment planning in a single experience, leveraging a new generative AI assistant, powered by watsonx.ai, to increase workforce productivity.  

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IBM Db2 12.1

IBM Db2 12.1 introduces AI driven agents that simplify administration, accelerate troubleshooting, and optimize performance for mission critical data workloads. Enhanced security features provide a higher level of control and compliance.


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IBM Cognos Analytics 12.1.2

IBM Cognos Analytics 12.1.2 delivers AI-infused self-service capabilities to accelerate and simplify data preparation, analysis, and reporting. Additionally, 12.1.2 offers a containerized version of the platform that you can run anywhere.

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IBM Informix 15.0

Seamlessly identify and manage your database health with IBM® Db2® data management tools. Db2 Tools help you manage your databases, optimize query performance, backup/restore, migrate, and clone your databases. Increase productivity and reduce costs, all while maintaining the privacy, security, and integrity of your data.

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IBM MQ 9.4

IBM MQ 9.4.2 delivers improved cross-platform connectivity, application‑development enhancements, observability, secure and reliable messaging across platforms, AI capabilities, and modernization paths to SaaS and hybrid cloud.

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IBM Planning Analytics 2.1

IBM Planning Analytics 2.1, with integrated generative and agentic AI, provides immediate visibility into data, facilitating automated budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and analysis.

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IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) 7.2.0

IBM ELM 7.2.0 provides enhancements in usability, security, and performance; with integrated AI agents, that streamline development workflows and accelerate the delivery of high-quality complex systems.

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IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation 25

IBM Business Automation 25.0 provides an end-to-end AI-powered automation platform to help solve operational challenges faster, reduce client wait times, speed processes and minimize compliance risks.

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IBM App Connect 13.0

IBM App Connect Enterprise 13.0 provides a simplified user interface, AI driven capabilities, new automation enhancements to speed time to value, and strengthen governance across integration environments.

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Get the Support you need

Reactivate and take advantage of IBM BASE support to open a case, download fixes, search for technical documentation and view known issues—authorized program analysis records (APARs)—to help you troubleshoot, prevent and resolve issues.
 
Need more flexibility?
If you find that:
  • You need more time to move to the latest software versions or release
    All versions, releases, and modifications (VRMs) of one or more of your IBM Software products have reached their Base Support Completion date or
    You require a higher level of support
Explore the following support options.
IBM Extended Support

A software support option for specific product versions or releases that have reached their Base Support Completion dates-- giving you more time to download a newer VRM.

 Learn more
IBM Sustained Support

A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage that have reached Base Support Completion for all versions and releases.

 Learn more
IBM Advanced Support

A software support option for products acquired through IBM Passport Advantage for which you require prioritized case handling and shorter response time objectives than what’s available with standard Subscription and Support.

 Learn more
Learn more about IBM Support Offerings
Register for the webinar to learn how IBM Support protects your software throughout its entire lifecycle.
Register now

Renew to protect, secure, and modernize your software

Renewing your IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S) is one of the most cost-effective ways to protect your software investment. Plus, you benefit from the flexibility to modernize when the time is right, including shifting to a SaaS offering. Visit TechXchange to view recent Subscription & Annuity (S&A) Modernization Webinars.

 Watch the modernization webinars

Get maximum value from your IBM Software. Explore and bookmark these.

IBM Announcements

Subscribe to software release and withdrawal announcements.
IBM Documentation

Search IBM Documentation or use the Product catalog to see what’s new.
IBM Security Bulletins

Search Security Bulletins for information on potential vulnerabilities impacting your software.
IBM Support Lifecycle

Search for software by name. Sort by Version to plan your upgrade and explore Support options.

Save time. Subscribe to Support Notifications

  1. Go to My Notifications and sign in with your IBM ID and password.
  2. Use the Product lookup to search for products by name, part, number, machine type/ model
  3. Click the + Subscribe link next to the product name
  4. Set your delivery preferences and Submit. 

Note: you can add or remove products and edit your subscriptions whenever you like.

 Contact an IBM sales representative