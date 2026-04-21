Officially announced on 21 April 2026 and generally available from 16 June 2026 (19 June 2026 for MQ for z/OS), IBM MQ 10.0 Long Term Support (LTS) is a major evolution of the industry’s most trusted messaging platform.
IBM MQ 10.0 is designed to help organizations modernize integration architectures without compromising the reliability their business depends on. It combines decades of proven messaging performance with new capabilities that support hybrid cloud, event-driven systems and cloud-native deployments. This is not just an incremental update, it is a step-change in enterprise messaging.
As organizations accelerate toward hybrid cloud, event-driven architectures and real-time decision-making, the expectations placed on messaging systems have fundamentally changed. What was once “reliable enough” must now be always-on, secure by design and seamlessly integrated across ecosystems.
Security expectations are evolving rapidly and tolerance for downtime is nearing zero. This shift raises a critical question for enterprise leaders: Is your messaging platform ready for what’s next? Messaging failures can lead to transactional inconsistencies, downtime and compliance risks, especially in regulated industries.
IBM MQ 10.0 addresses these challenges through innovations across four strategic pillars:
Native high availability and cross-region replication capabilities help ensure business continuity across distributed environments. Systems stay operational—even during failures—supporting the always-on expectations of modern enterprises.
With support for post-quantum cryptography and modern authentication models, IBM MQ 10.0 helps organizations stay ahead of emerging threats while protecting sensitive data in motion.
Enhanced observability and AI-assisted operations improve how teams monitor, manage and troubleshoot messaging environments, reducing operational complexity and accelerating issue resolution.
From Kafka integration to Kubernetes-native deployments, IBM MQ 10.0 enables seamless communication across hybrid architectures, bridging traditional systems with modern applications.
IBM MQ 10.0 is more than a feature release—it’s a strategic shift in how messaging supports modern, hybrid architectures.
The role of messaging is evolving. It is no longer just about connecting systems; it is about enabling continuous, real-time and trusted data flow across the enterprise. IBM MQ 10.0 reflects this shift. It delivers the reliability enterprises trust, combined with the flexibility required for modern integration, ensuring organizations don’t have to choose between stability and innovation. Because in today’s environment, you need both.
IBM MQ 10.0 LTS is generally available from 16 June (19 June for MQ for z/OS) 2026, providing a strong foundation for modern messaging and hybrid integration. Explore how IBM MQ can help you build resilient, secure and future-ready integration platforms.