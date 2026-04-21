As organizations accelerate toward hybrid cloud, event-driven architectures and real-time decision-making, the expectations placed on messaging systems have fundamentally changed. What was once “reliable enough” must now be always-on, secure by design and seamlessly integrated across ecosystems.

Security expectations are evolving rapidly and tolerance for downtime is nearing zero. This shift raises a critical question for enterprise leaders: Is your messaging platform ready for what’s next? Messaging failures can lead to transactional inconsistencies, downtime and compliance risks, especially in regulated industries.

IBM MQ 10.0 addresses these challenges through innovations across four strategic pillars: