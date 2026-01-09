Passport Advantage / Passport Advantage Express Overview

Passport Advantage (PA) and Passport Advantage Express (PAE) are comprehensive IBM programs by which Clients may order Eligible Products (EPs).

    Overview

    Under both the IBM Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express programs clients may:

    • Acquire Eligible Products (EPs) including IBM software (both non-expiring and term) licenses, CEO (Complete Enterprise Option) Product Categories, Software Subscription and Support, Cloud Services, Appliances and Appliance Services, and selected third party offerings subject to third party terms.
    • Renew IBM Software Subscription and Support, subscription and term licenses, Cloud and Appliance Services.
    • Buy and renew technical support for Selected Open Source and other non-warranted applications.

    While both programs use a common set of Agreements, processes and tools, there are differences between them.

    Passport Advantage & Passport Advantage Express comparison

    Passport Advantage

    • Ideal for larger and multi-site, multinational enterprises
    • Relationship based
    • Enrollment required
    • Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP)
    • One annual S&S renewal date (for most offerings) synchronized to a single Anniversary date
    • Manage multiple Sites under one Agreement
    • Point Aggregation

    Passport Advantage Express

    • Designed for smaller, single site enterprises
    • Transaction based
    • No enrollment
    • Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP)
    • S&S renewal dates aligned to initial purchase date, not a single annual Anniversary date
    • Single Site management only
    • No point aggregation
