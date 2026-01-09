Under both the IBM Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express programs clients may:

Acquire Eligible Products (EPs) including IBM software (both non-expiring and term) licenses, CEO (Complete Enterprise Option) Product Categories, Software Subscription and Support, Cloud Services, Appliances and Appliance Services, and selected third party offerings subject to third party terms.

Renew IBM Software Subscription and Support, subscription and term licenses, Cloud and Appliance Services.

Buy and renew technical support for Selected Open Source and other non-warranted applications.

While both programs use a common set of Agreements, processes and tools, there are differences between them.