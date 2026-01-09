Passport Advantage Program Overview

A modern abstract composition featuring sharp geometric shapes and a vibrant blue gradient. The design includes a black background with contrasting blue and gray elements. The reflective surface adds depth and dimension to the visual.

Passport Advantage Program facilitates earning points for your purchases. The more you buy, the more you save.

With Passport Advantage Program you get

  • With Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP), you earn points on all Eligible Product purchases including Appliance purchases and IBM Software Subscription and Support renewals. The more you buy the more you save. 
    *Note: See Volume Pricing Table below for details.
  • Point aggregation: you have the option to aggregate points across multiple Sites to earn higher volume discount levels faster.
  • Review Passport Advantage Program Volume Pricing for more details.

  • Enterprises and organizations with multiple Sites may authorize additional Sites to enroll and purchase under a single Agreement.

  • Site consolidation offers centralized account, contact, entitlement, purchasing, renewal and reporting management for improved software asset management—saving you administrative time, effort and expense

  • The Client Originating Company, identified as the Originating Site, is responsible for compliance with the terms and coordination of the activities of each of its participating Enterprise companies, identified as Additional Sites, under the Enterprise’s Passport Advantage Agreement Number.

  • After 24 consecutive months of inactivity such as no new orders or continuous services in effect, IBM may move Client’s agreement and/or sites into terminated/inactive status. 

  • With a single annual S&S renewal  ‘Anniversary’ date, you get an all-inclusive view of your renewals eliminating the need to reconcile and process multiple renewals throughout the year.
  • Start and end dates for new license purchases can be prorated to align with your Anniversary date making it easier to budget for future renewals and predict RSVP savings as you move from one level to the next.

Passport Advantage Program Volume Pricing

  • IBM assigns each offering a point value, which may be zero, and can be changed by IBM. 
  • A Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP) level is determined by aggregating points for all offerings ordered during a 12-month period. 
  • The point value of Client’s first order determines Client’s initial RSVP level which will be in effect for orders during the next 12 months. 
  • At the Client’s Anniversary date, Client’s RSVP level is reset based on point value accumulation from orders in the prior 12-month period.  Any new RSVP level will apply to orders during the following 12 months. If a higher RSVP level is obtained, it will apply to orders until the Client’s next Anniversary date. 
  • If Client’s RSVP level is reset to a lower level, IBM will not lower it by more than one level below Client’s prior RSVP level. A Suggested Volume Pricing (SVP) level is also calculated for each order and is based on the point value for that order. If the SVP level for an order is higher than Client’s current RSVP level, the SVP level will apply to that order.
  • Client’s Sites enrolled as a Government Site or Academic Volume Option Site receive applicable discounted pricing and the above volume pricing does not apply. To receive Academic Volume Option pricing, EPs must be used for academic or administrative purposes only and may not be used for commercial purposes.

RSVP/SVP Level Table

 

RSVP/SVP Level

 

BL

 

D

 

 

F

 

G

 

H

 

Points 

 

<500

 

500

 

1,000

 

2,500 

 

5,000

 

10,000

Program Structure

  • The Client Originating Company, identified as the Originating Site, is responsible for compliance with the terms and coordination of the activities of each of its participating Enterprise companies, identified as Additional Sites, under the Enterprise's Passport Advantage Agreement Number.
  • After 24 consecutive months of inactivity such as no new orders or continuous services in effect, IBM may move Client's agreement and/or sites into terminated/inactive status.
Is your enterprise getting the most out of its AI investments? Learn how scaling generative AI in key areas can drive change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Read the Passport Advantage Agreement
International Passport Advantage Agreement (IPAA)
Business woman work process concept. Young woman working university project with generic design laptop. Blurred background, film effect..
Enroll in Passport Advantage
Learn how to enroll in Passport Advantage
Team, employee and fist bump with smile for coding, programing and software engineer system update. Celebration, creative people and happy for project management success, partnership and development.
Sign in Passport Advantage Online for Customers
Sign in or request access to your Passport Advantage Site