Passport Advantage Program Overview

Enterprises and organizations with multiple Sites may authorize additional Sites to enroll and purchase under a single Agreement.

Site consolidation offers centralized account, contact, entitlement, purchasing, renewal and reporting management for improved software asset management—saving you administrative time, effort and expense

The Client Originating Company, identified as the Originating Site, is responsible for compliance with the terms and coordination of the activities of each of its participating Enterprise companies, identified as Additional Sites, under the Enterprise’s Passport Advantage Agreement Number.