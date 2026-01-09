IBM Software Subscription & Support Overview

IBM Software Subscription & Support Overview

IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S) is a comprehensive update and technical support solution included with the purchase of each IBM software program licensed under the IBM International Passport Advantage Agreement (IPLA).

    As long as your S&S is in effect, you get:

    Download access to the latest versions and releases of your entitled software.

    Each release is more powerful, robust and secure than the previous— building on existing functionality to help you:

    • improve performance, productivity, and usability
    • gain better insights and outcomes with integrated AI capabilities
    • protect your software and system from ever evolving cyber threats with built in security
    • reach your business, cloud, modernization, and transformation objectives faster
    • lower costs and realize a higher return on your software investments

    Technical Support for your distributed software* 

    • AI-enhanced search and chat options
    • Answers to your installation, deployment, usage and code-related support questions
    • Connections to user groups and TechXchange communities
    • Entitled access to Fix Central
    • Product-specific documentation and troubleshooting.
    • Rapid problem resolution any time of the day and day of the week, simply open a case from the web, chat, or by phone

    *Notes: Always check the IBM Product Lifecycle Site to ensure you are running a supported version of your Software. If you find that the version or release of the software you are using has or will soon reach its Base Support completion date, explore your options.

    Renewing your IBM Software Subscription and Support is one of the most cost-effective ways to ensure that the software you buy today delivers value for years to come.
    Resources
    Closeup side view of couple of mid 20's graphic designers working on a project. They are gathered around desktop computer and discussing a project. There are some of their colleagues in the background working their part.
    IBM Download Policy

    Review the IBM Download Policy for Fix Central and software program download sites.

         Learn more
    Shot of a beautiful young woman receives notifications on smart phone. Social media and digital online concept. Social media and people network technology concept.
    Get enhancements to your IBM software

    Take advantage of the new and enhanced technology delivered in the latest Software versions and release.

         Learn more
    https://1.dam.s81c.com/m/3021eac689c0ce4/original/061019-f-technology-support-services-b-22119-444x320.jpg
    Renew your S&S for uninterrupted access to updates and support

    To ensure your IBM Software Subscription and Support (S&S) upgrade and support benefits remain in effect, you must renew at the end of each coverage term. 

         Learn more