Go to Passport Advantage Online for Customers and click sign in.

You will need:

an IBM ID and Password* access to your Passport Advantage Online (PAO) Site authorization from your Site Primary Contact or Secondary Contact to download software

*Note: If you don’t have one, click ‘Create an IBMid’. Provide the requested information including a compelling business justification for Software download privileges. Submit. Your request will be routed to your Site’s Primary Contact and you will be notified when you ID is activated and your software download access has been approved.