Software versions / releases with upcoming Base Support Completion
See the sections below for which versions or releases of your IBM software are transitioning to Extended or Sustained Support in 2H 2025 and 1H 2026.
As a reminder: End of Support dates are subject to change, go to the IBM Software Support Lifecycle site to confirm.
Product
VRM
PID
GA
Transition to Extended /
Announce
Letter #
Eligible service
Application Gateway
23.10.0
5900-B5J
10/24/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-2013
Business Automation Workflow
21.0.x
5737-H41
6/25/2021
12/17/2025
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Cloud Pak for Data
4.X.X
5737-H76
6/23/2021
7/31/2025
AD24-0691
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.2.1
5737-I89
6/16/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0750
Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management
2.x.x
5737-K99
8/7/2020
12/31/2025
AD22-0922
Cloud Pak for Security
1.10.x
5737-L74
6/21/2022
9/30/2025
AD25-1027
Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps
3.x.x
5737-M96
4/30/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-0729
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.2
5725-Q52
3/27/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software
2.3.3
5725-Q52
10/9/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.2
5737-B07
3/27/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2021
Cloud Pak System Software Suite
2.3.3
5737-B07
10/9/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2021
Control Desk
7.6.1
5725-E24
12/4/2018
9/30/2025
923-0634
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Db2 Base Edition
11.5.x
5737-N20
6/30/2020
9/30/2025
921-090
Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data
11.5.x
5900-ACD
7/28/2020
9/30/2025
921-090
DFSORT Version 1
1.14.x
5740-SM1
9/25/1998
10/31/2025
AD24-0678
Engineering Integration Hub
7.0.2
5725-I05
3/28/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Base
7.0.2
5725-F21
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
7.0.2
5737-N84
2/5/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights
7.0.2
5725-H85
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing
7.0.2
5724-X79
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next
7.0.2
5724-W87
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody
9.0.2
5724-X70
3/23/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Test Management
7.0.2
5724-V10
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Engineering Workflow Management
7.0.2
5724-V04
12/11/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0598
|Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Event Automation
1.0.X
5900-AXM
6/29/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0750
Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments
3.2.x
5737-M74
6/26/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0558
HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server
8.5.x
5725-C04
6/15/2012
9/30/2025
AD23-0720
InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server
11.3.3
5724-U70
4/10/2015
9/30/2025
AD24-2090
|Extended Support
InfoSphere Data Replication
11.3.3
5725-E30
4/10/2015
9/30/2025
AD24-2090
|Extended Support
InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases
1.2.x
5655-P03
2/25/2011
9/30/2025
223-0428
Integration Designer
21.0.x
5725-C97
6/25/2021
12/17/2025
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support
Knowledge Accelerators
1.0.x
5737-N08
8/13/2020
9/30/2025
222-367
MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data
4.5.x
5900-AQ9
6/29/2022
7/31/2025
AD24-0691
Maximo Anywhere
7.6.4
5725-M39
2/28/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Asset Configuration Manager
7.6.7
5724-U28
8/10/2018
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Asset Management
7.6.1.x
5724-U18
7/27/2018
9/30/2025
922-024
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Calibration
7.6.1
5724-U33
7/21/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Civil Infrastructure
7.6.x
5737-M60
3/13/2020
9/30/2025
923-017
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Enterprise Adapter
7.6.1.x
5724-T00
7/24/2018
9/30/2025
923-017
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Aviation
7.6.7-7.6.8
5725-U87
8/10/2018
9/30/2025
923-017
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Life Sciences
7.6.1.x
5724-U23
7/24/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.1
5724-U19
11/17/2017
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Nuclear Power
7.6.2
5724-U19
11/17/2017
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.1.x
5724-U20
10/18/2016
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Oil and Gas
7.6.2.x
5724-U20
11/17/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Transportation
7.6.2.x
5724-U21
12/8/2015
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo for Utilities
7.6.1.x
5724-U22
7/21/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
Maximo Spatial Asset Management
7.6.1
5724-U36
7/24/2020
9/30/2025
922-024
|Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support
MobileFirst Platform Foundation
8.0.x
5725-I43
6/17/2016
9/30/2025
922-058
MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM
6.0.x
5737-H42
10/3/2023
7/31/2025
AD25-0054
MQ
9.2.x
5724-H72
7/23/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0475
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
MQ Appliance M2002
9.3.x
5737-H47
9/23/2022
9/30/2025
AD24-0750
MQ Appliance M2003
9.3.x
5900-ALJ
8/2/2022
9/30/2025
AD24-0750
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.7.x
5725-Q79
8/23/2016
12/31/2025
AD22-0520
Now Factory Sourceworks
5.8.x
5725-Q79
12/16/2016
12/31/2025
AD22-0520
Planning Analytics Advanced
2.0.9
5737-C24
12/16/2019
10/31/2025
AD24-0080
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5900-AC5
7/28/2020
10/31/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
4.X.X
5900-AC5
6/23/2021
7/31/2025
AD24-0691
Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
3.5.x
5900-AC5
11/20/2020
10/31/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Express
2.0.9
5724-Y13
12/16/2019
10/31/2025
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Local
2.0.9
5737-B03
12/16/2019
10/31/2025
AD25-0080
Planning Analytics Modernization
2.0.x
5900-AC6
7/28/2020
10/31/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Planning Analytics Modernization
4.X.X
5900-AC6
6/23/2021
10/31/2025
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
QRadar 1901 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-D35
4/25/2017
12/31/2025
QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C41
1/20/2017
9/30/2025
920-045
QRadar Network Insights
7.x.x
5737-B26
12/9/2016
12/31/2025
QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910
7.x.x
5737-F05
3/12/2019
9/30/2025
920-045
QRadar Network Packet Capture
7.x.x
5737-B28
10/21/2016
12/31/2025
QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C42
3/10/2017
12/31/2025
QRadar XX29 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-C39
1/20/2017
12/31/2025
QRadar xx48 Appliance
7.x.x
5737-B27
10/21/2016
12/31/2025
Rational DOORS
9.6.x
5724-X82
6/2/2014
9/30/2025
923-0634
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere
19.x.x
5737-E81
1/22/2020
9/30/2025
923-024
Safer Payments
6.4.x
5725-Z82
2/11/2022
9/30/2025
AD24-2075
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Access Manager Appliance
9.0.2
5737-F02
12/8/2017
9/30/2025
922-109
Security Directory Suite
8.0.x
5725-Y17
1/11/2016
9/30/2025
923-017
Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS
12.0.x
5737-H30
9/26/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-2199
Security QRadar Suite Software
1.10.x
5900-AQF
10/24/2023
9/30/2025
AD25-1026
Security Verify Access Appliance
10.0.x
5737-F02
6/12/2020
9/30/2025
922-109
Security Verify Privilege Manager
11.4.3
5900-B7X
3/19/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.0
5900-B7X
6/25/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.1
5900-B7X
7/25/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Manager
12.0.2
5900-B7X
11/22/2024
11/22/2025
AD24-2219
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.4
5900-B7W
2/2/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.25
5900-B7W
3/18/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.1
5900-B7W
5/7/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.6.26
5900-B7W
4/16/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.2
5900-B7W
6/11/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.16
5900-B7W
7/25/2024
11/12/2025
AD24-2236
Security Verify Privilege Vault
11.7.31
5900-B7W
10/22/2024
10/22/2025
AD24-2120
Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS
11
5655-DGJ
11/19/2021
11/30/2025
AD24-0640
Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition
5.1.x
5737-F35
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition
5.1.x
5737-I39
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.x
5737-F34
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition
5.1.0 - 5.1.7
5737-F34
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support
Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition
5.1.x
5737-J34
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
Spectrum Scale Standard Edition
5.1.x
5737-F33
11/6/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0800
|Support and Subscription (S&S)
SPSS Amos
26.0.0
5725-A60
4/9/2019
9/30/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
SPSS Statistics
26.0.x
5725-A54
4/9/2019
9/30/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
SPSS Statistics Server
26.0.x
5725-A56
4/9/2019
9/30/2025
AD24-2099
|Extended Support
Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows
6.2.X
5725-C99
9/10/2021
12/31/2025
AD24-2334
|Extended Support
Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX
6.2.X
5725-C99
9/10/2021
12/31/2025
AD24-2334
|Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.1.X
5724-T79
11/13/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments
10.2.0
5724-T79
9/24/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.1.X
5724-T77
11/13/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare
10.2.0
5724-T77
11/9/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.1.X
5724-Q68
11/13/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications
10.2.0
5724-Q68
11/9/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.1.X
5724-T78
11/13/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI
10.2.0
5724-T78
11/9/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-2279
|Sustained Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Premium Edition
6.1.0
5900-AVA
8/18/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Storage Ceph Pro Edition
6.1.0
5900-AXK
8/18/2023
9/30/2025
AD24-0803
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.1.x
5725-F26
6/3/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.2.x
5725-F26
8/26/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.3.X
5725-F26
10/28/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Platform
4.4.X
5725-F26
3/10/2023
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.1.x
5900-AHQ
6/3/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.2.X
5900-AHQ
8/26/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Application Suite
11.3.X
5900-AHQ
10/28/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.1.x
5725-F45
6/3/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.2.x
5725-F45
8/26/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.3.X
5725-F45
10/28/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher
13.4.X
5725-F45
3/10/2023
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.1.x
5725-F25
6/3/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.2.x
5725-F25
8/26/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager
11.3.X
5725-F25
10/28/2022
10/31/2025
AD24-2149
|Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support
UrbanCode Deploy
7.2.x
5725-M54
6/25/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-2011
|Extended Support
Watson AIOps
2.1.x
5737-M96
3/19/2021
9/30/2025
AD24-0729
Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data
2.0.x
5737-M96
9/20/2020
9/30/2025
AD24-0729
WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack
8.0.x
5725-A27
12/16/2011
9/30/2025
AD23-0720
Workload Automation
9.5.x
5725-G80
3/15/2019
9/30/2025
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
Workload Scheduler
9.5.x
5698-WSH
3/15/2019
9/30/2025
AD24-2054
|Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)
App Connect Professional on Cloud
SAAS
5737-B81
9/30/2016
3/31/2026
AD24-2176
Aspera Streaming
3.9.x
5737-F68
6/28/2019
4/30/2026
923-0611
Aspera Streaming for Video
3.8.x
5737-F68
11/10/2017
4/30/2026
923-0611
Automation Decision Services
23.0.x
5900-AUD
6/23/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Insights
23.0.x
5900-B75
12/15/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0782
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Manager Open Editions
8.x
5900-AR4
7/22/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0312
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow
23.0.x
5737-H41
6/23/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus
23.0.x
5737-E82
6/23/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
CICS TX Standard
11.1.0
5900-ALU
2/25/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0467
Cloud Pak for Business Automation
23.0.x
5737-I23
6/23/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cloud Pak for Integration
2023.4.1
5737-I89
12/13/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0750
|Advanced Support
Cognos Analytics
11.2.x
5724-W12
5/18/2021
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data
11.2.X
5900-ABL
6/29/2022
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Analytics Modernization
11.2.X
5900-ABM
11/30/2022
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos Controller
11.0.X
5724-W24
3/17/2023
4/30/2026
AD25-0993
|Extended Support
Cognos Integration Server
10.2.3
5725-L44
10/24/2017
4/30/2026
AD24-0539
Cognos PowerPlay
11.0.x
5724-W68
8/29/2017
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Cognos PowerPlay
11.2.X
5724-W68
12/16/2022
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
DFSORT/VSE Version 3
3.4.0
5746-SM3
5/29/1998
2/28/2026
AD25-071
Guardium Data Protection
11.5.x
5725-I12
9/16/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Informix Advanced Developer Edition
12.10.0
5725-D14
9/12/2014
4/30/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Client Software Development Kit
4.10.x
5724-C23
3/26/2013
4/30/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Enterprise Edition
12.10.x
5725-A39
3/26/2013
4/30/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Express Edition
12.10.0
5724-Z04
3/26/2013
4/30/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Informix Workgroup Edition
12.10.0
5725-A40
3/26/2013
4/30/2026
AD25-1047
|Extended Support
Integration Designer
23.0.x
5725-C97
6/23/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0768
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js
20.0.x
5655-NOS
11/17/2023
4/30/2026
AD25-0071
Open Enterprise SDK for Python
3.12.x
5655-PYT
11/17/2023
4/30/2026
AD25-0071
OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N71
6/29/2022
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data
8.3.x
5737-N70
6/29/2022
4/30/2026
AD25-0133
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
PowerVC for Private Cloud
2.1.x
5765-VC2
12/2/2022
4/30/2026
923-0500
QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery
7.5.x
5737-C15
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Log Manager High Availability
7.5.x
5737-C14
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
QRadar Network Packet Capture Software
7.5.x
5737-B29
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Safer Payments
6.5.x
5725-Z82
1/27/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-2189
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5737-M13
9/16/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
Security Guardium Appliances
11.5.x
5900-AX7
6/9/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
Security Guardium for Files
11.5.x
5725-V56
9/16/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5724-T60
12/8/2020
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKL
12/8/2020
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager
4.1.x
5641-GKM
12/8/2020
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security Guardium Package SW
1.10.x
5900-AQE
6/21/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-2199
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.0
5725-Q41
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Incident Forensics
7.5.x
5725-Q42
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security QRadar Log Manager
7.5.x
5737-C13
1/11/2022
4/30/2026
AD24-0503
|Advanced Support
Security Verify Access
10.0.x
5725-V90
6/12/2020
4/30/2026
AD25-0814
SevOne Network Performance Management
6.8
5900-AN1
2/29/2024
2/28/2026
AD24-0684
|Advanced Support / Extended Support
SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM
8.5.x
5900-AON
10/24/2024
1/8/2026
AD24-2294
Sterling B2B Integrator
6.1.X
5725-D06
9/18/2020
4/30/2026
AD25-0879
|Extended Support
Sterling File Gateway
6.1.X
5725-D07
9/18/2020
4/30/2026
AD25-0879
|Extended Support
Sterling Transformation Extender
10.1.x
5724-Q23
11/13/2020
4/30/2026
AD25-0880
|Extended Support
Tivoli Storage Management
6.1.x
5608-E08
12/14/2007
4/30/2026
AD25-0824
XL C/C++ for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J12
12/14/2018
4/30/2026
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5725-C74
12/14/2018
4/30/2026
AD24-0719
XL Fortran for AIX
16.1.x
5765-J14
12/14/2018
4/30/2026
AD24-0719
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.1.1
5900-A8N
4/4/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0496
Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
2023.2.1
5900-A8N
6/16/2023
4/30/2026
AD24-0496