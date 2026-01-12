IBM Base Support Announcement Letters

Software versions / releases with upcoming Base Support Completion

    Overview

    See the sections below for which versions or releases of your IBM software are transitioning to Extended or Sustained Support in 2H 2025 and 1H 2026.

    If you see Transition to Extended / Sustained or End of Support dates for your software, take action.
    • Copy the announcement letter #. 
    • Go to IBM Announcements.   Paste the announcement letter # into the ‘Search’ field to view the announcement.
    • Check the announcement for replacement products or migration options.
    • Use your IBM Software Subscription and Support to upgrade to a supported version, if available. [learn how to upgrade]

    As a reminder: End of Support dates are subject to change, go to the IBM Software Support Lifecycle site to confirm.

    2H 2025

    A - D

    Application Gateway

    23.10.0

    5900-B5J

    10/24/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2013

    		 

    Business Automation Workflow

    21.0.x

    5737-H41

    6/25/2021

    12/17/2025

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support

    Cloud Pak for Data

    4.X.X

    5737-H76

    6/23/2021

    7/31/2025

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Integration

    2023.2.1

    5737-I89

    6/16/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0750

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management

    2.x.x

    5737-K99

    8/7/2020

    12/31/2025

    AD22-0922

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Security

    1.10.x

    5737-L74

    6/21/2022

    9/30/2025

    AD25-1027

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps

    3.x.x

    5737-M96

    4/30/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0729

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software

    2.3.2

    5725-Q52

    3/27/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software

    2.3.3

    5725-Q52

    10/9/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software Suite

    2.3.2

    5737-B07

    3/27/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Cloud Pak System Software Suite

    2.3.3

    5737-B07

    10/9/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2021

    		 

    Control Desk

    7.6.1

    5725-E24

    12/4/2018

    9/30/2025

    923-0634

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Db2 Base Edition

    11.5.x

    5737-N20

    6/30/2020

    9/30/2025

    921-090

    		 

    Db2 Base Edition Extension for Cloud Pak for Data

    11.5.x

    5900-ACD

    7/28/2020

    9/30/2025

    921-090

    		 

    DFSORT Version 1

    1.14.x

    5740-SM1

    9/25/1998

    10/31/2025

    AD24-0678

    		 

    E - M

    Engineering Integration Hub

    7.0.2

    5725-I05

    3/28/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Management Base

    7.0.2

    5725-F21

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite

    7.0.2

    5737-N84

    2/5/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Engineering Insights

    7.0.2

    5725-H85

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Lifecycle Optimization - Publishing

    7.0.2

    5724-X79

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next

    7.0.2

    5724-W87

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody

    9.0.2

    5724-X70

    3/23/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Test Management

    7.0.2

    5724-V10

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Engineering Workflow Management

    7.0.2

    5724-V04

    12/11/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0598

    		Advanced Support / Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Event Automation

    1.0.X

    5900-AXM

    6/29/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0750

    		 

    Financial Transaction Manager for High Value Payments

    3.2.x

    5737-M74

    6/26/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0558

    		 

    HTTP Server for WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition on Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server

    8.5.x

    5725-C04

    6/15/2012

    9/30/2025

    AD23-0720

    		 

    InfoSphere Change Data Delivery for Information Server

    11.3.3

    5724-U70

    4/10/2015

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2090

    		Extended Support

    InfoSphere Data Replication

    11.3.3

    5725-E30

    4/10/2015

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2090

    		Extended Support

    InfoSphere Guardium Data Encryption for DB2 and IMS Databases

    1.2.x

    5655-P03

    2/25/2011

    9/30/2025

    223-0428

    		 

    Integration Designer

    21.0.x

    5725-C97

    6/25/2021

    12/17/2025

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support

    Knowledge Accelerators

    1.0.x

    5737-N08

    8/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    222-367

    		 

    MANTA Automated Data Lineage for Cloud Pak for Data

    4.5.x

    5900-AQ9

    6/29/2022

    7/31/2025

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Maximo Anywhere

    7.6.4

    5725-M39

    2/28/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Asset Configuration Manager

    7.6.7

    5724-U28

    8/10/2018

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Asset Management

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U18

    7/27/2018

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Calibration

    7.6.1

    5724-U33

    7/21/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Civil Infrastructure

    7.6.x

    5737-M60

    3/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    923-017

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Enterprise Adapter

    7.6.1.x

    5724-T00

    7/24/2018

    9/30/2025

    923-017

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Aviation

    7.6.7-7.6.8

    5725-U87

    8/10/2018

    9/30/2025

    923-017

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Life Sciences

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U23

    7/24/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Nuclear Power

    7.6.1

    5724-U19

    11/17/2017

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Nuclear Power

    7.6.2

    5724-U19

    11/17/2017

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Oil and Gas

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U20

    10/18/2016

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Oil and Gas

    7.6.2.x

    5724-U20

    11/17/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Transportation

    7.6.2.x

    5724-U21

    12/8/2015

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo for Utilities

    7.6.1.x

    5724-U22

    7/21/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Maximo Spatial Asset Management

    7.6.1

    5724-U36

    7/24/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-024

    		Support and Subscription (S&S) / Sustained Support / Extended Support

    MobileFirst Platform Foundation

    8.0.x

    5725-I43

    6/17/2016

    9/30/2025

    922-058

    		 

    MongoDB Enterprise Advanced with IBM

    6.0.x

    5737-H42

    10/3/2023

    7/31/2025

    AD25-0054

    		 

    MQ

    9.2.x

    5724-H72

    7/23/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0475

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    MQ Appliance M2002

    9.3.x

    5737-H47

    9/23/2022

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0750

    		 

    MQ Appliance M2003

    9.3.x

    5900-ALJ

    8/2/2022

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0750

    		 

    N - R

    Now Factory Sourceworks

    5.7.x

    5725-Q79

    8/23/2016

    12/31/2025

    AD22-0520

    		 

    Now Factory Sourceworks

    5.8.x

    5725-Q79

    12/16/2016

    12/31/2025

    AD22-0520

    		 

    Planning Analytics Advanced

    2.0.9

    5737-C24

    12/16/2019

    10/31/2025

    AD24-0080

    		 

    Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

    2.0.x

    5900-AC5

    7/28/2020

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

    4.X.X

    5900-AC5

    6/23/2021

    7/31/2025

    AD24-0691

    		 

    Planning Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

    3.5.x

    5900-AC5

    11/20/2020

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Planning Analytics Express

    2.0.9

    5724-Y13

    12/16/2019

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0080

    		 

    Planning Analytics Local

    2.0.9

    5737-B03

    12/16/2019

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0080

    		 

    Planning Analytics Modernization

    2.0.x

    5900-AC6

    7/28/2020

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Planning Analytics Modernization

    4.X.X

    5900-AC6

    6/23/2021

    10/31/2025

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    QRadar 1901 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-D35

    4/25/2017

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    QRadar Incident Forensics G3 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C41

    1/20/2017

    9/30/2025

    920-045

    		 

    QRadar Network Insights

    7.x.x

    5737-B26

    12/9/2016

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    QRadar Network Insights Appliance 1910

    7.x.x

    5737-F05

    3/12/2019

    9/30/2025

    920-045

    		 

    QRadar Network Packet Capture

    7.x.x

    5737-B28

    10/21/2016

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    QRadar xx05 G3 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C42

    3/10/2017

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    QRadar XX29 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-C39

    1/20/2017

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    QRadar xx48 Appliance

    7.x.x

    5737-B27

    10/21/2016

    12/31/2025

     

    		 

    Rational DOORS

    9.6.x

    5724-X82

    6/2/2014

    9/30/2025

    923-0634

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere

    19.x.x

    5737-E81

    1/22/2020

    9/30/2025

    923-024

    		 

    S - Z

    Safer Payments

    6.4.x

    5725-Z82

    2/11/2022

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2075

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Access Manager Appliance

    9.0.2

    5737-F02

    12/8/2017

    9/30/2025

    922-109

    		 

    Security Directory Suite

    8.0.x

    5725-Y17

    1/11/2016

    9/30/2025

    923-017

    		 

    Security Guardium Data Protection for NAS

    12.0.x

    5737-H30

    9/26/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security QRadar Suite Software

    1.10.x

    5900-AQF

    10/24/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD25-1026

    		 

    Security Verify Access Appliance

    10.0.x

    5737-F02

    6/12/2020

    9/30/2025

    922-109

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    11.4.3

    5900-B7X

    3/19/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.0

    5900-B7X

    6/25/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.1

    5900-B7X

    7/25/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Manager

    12.0.2

    5900-B7X

    11/22/2024

    11/22/2025

    AD24-2219

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.4

    5900-B7W

    2/2/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.25

    5900-B7W

    3/18/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.1

    5900-B7W

    5/7/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.6.26

    5900-B7W

    4/16/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.2

    5900-B7W

    6/11/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.16

    5900-B7W

    7/25/2024

    11/12/2025

    AD24-2236

    		 

    Security Verify Privilege Vault

    11.7.31

    5900-B7W

    10/22/2024

    10/22/2025

    AD24-2120

    		 

    Semeru Runtime Certified Edition for z/OS

    11

    5655-DGJ

    11/19/2021

    11/30/2025

    AD24-0640

    		 

    Spectrum Scale Advanced Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F35

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    Spectrum Scale Data Access Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-I39

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F34

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    Spectrum Scale Data Management Edition

    5.1.0 - 5.1.7

    5737-F34

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)/ Extended Support

    Spectrum Scale Erasure Code Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-J34

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    Spectrum Scale Standard Edition

    5.1.x

    5737-F33

    11/6/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0800

    		Support and Subscription (S&S)

    SPSS Amos

    26.0.0

    5725-A60

    4/9/2019

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2099

    		Extended Support

    SPSS Statistics

    26.0.x

    5725-A54

    4/9/2019

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2099

    		Extended Support

    SPSS Statistics Server

    26.0.x

    5725-A56

    4/9/2019

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2099

    		Extended Support

    Sterling Connect:Direct for Microsoft Windows

    6.2.X

    5725-C99

    9/10/2021

    12/31/2025

    AD24-2334

    		Extended Support

    Sterling Connect:Direct for UNIX

    6.2.X

    5725-C99

    9/10/2021

    12/31/2025

    AD24-2334

    		Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

    10.1.X

    5724-T79

    11/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Financial Payments

    10.2.0

    5724-T79

    9/24/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

    10.1.X

    5724-T77

    11/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Healthcare

    10.2.0

    5724-T77

    11/9/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

    10.1.X

    5724-Q68

    11/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for SAP Applications

    10.2.0

    5724-Q68

    11/9/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

    10.1.X

    5724-T78

    11/13/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender Pack for Supply Chain EDI

    10.2.0

    5724-T78

    11/9/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2279

    		Sustained Support / Extended Support

    Storage Ceph Premium Edition

    6.1.0

    5900-AVA

    8/18/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0803

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Storage Ceph Pro Edition

    6.1.0

    5900-AXK

    8/18/2023

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0803

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.1.x

    5725-F26

    6/3/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		 

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.2.x

    5725-F26

    8/26/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.3.X

    5725-F26

    10/28/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA Application Platform

    4.4.X

    5725-F26

    3/10/2023

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.1.x

    5900-AHQ

    6/3/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.2.X

    5900-AHQ

    8/26/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Application Suite

    11.3.X

    5900-AHQ

    10/28/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.1.x

    5725-F45

    6/3/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.2.x

    5725-F45

    8/26/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.3.X

    5725-F45

    10/28/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA CAD Integrator/Publisher

    13.4.X

    5725-F45

    3/10/2023

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S)

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.1.x

    5725-F25

    6/3/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.2.x

    5725-F25

    8/26/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    TRIRIGA Portfolio Data Manager

    11.3.X

    5725-F25

    10/28/2022

    10/31/2025

    AD24-2149

    		Advanced Support/ Support and Subscription (S&S) / Extended Support

    UrbanCode Deploy

    7.2.x

    5725-M54

    6/25/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2011

    		Extended Support

    Watson AIOps

    2.1.x

    5737-M96

    3/19/2021

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0729

    		 

    Watson AIOps for Cloud Pak for Data

    2.0.x

    5737-M96

    9/20/2020

    9/30/2025

    AD24-0729

    		 

    WebSphere Application Server Hypervisor Edition Intelligent Management Pack

    8.0.x

    5725-A27

    12/16/2011

    9/30/2025

    AD23-0720

    		 

    Workload Automation

    9.5.x

    5725-G80

    3/15/2019

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2054

    		Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    Workload Scheduler

    9.5.x

    5698-WSH

    3/15/2019

    9/30/2025

    AD24-2054

    		Extended Support (no Critical Defect Support)

    1H 2026

    A - D

    App Connect Professional on Cloud

    SAAS

    5737-B81

    9/30/2016

    3/31/2026

    AD24-2176

    		 

    Aspera Streaming

    3.9.x

    5737-F68

    6/28/2019

    4/30/2026

    923-0611

    		 

    Aspera Streaming for Video

    3.8.x

    5737-F68

    11/10/2017

    4/30/2026

    923-0611

    		 

    Automation Decision Services

    23.0.x

    5900-AUD

    6/23/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Insights

    23.0.x

    5900-B75

    12/15/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0782

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Manager Open Editions

    8.x

    5900-AR4

    7/22/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0312

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Workflow

    23.0.x

    5737-H41

    6/23/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Business Automation Workflow Enterprise Service Bus

    23.0.x

    5737-E82

    6/23/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    CICS TX Standard

    11.1.0

    5900-ALU

    2/25/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0467

    		 

    Cloud Pak for Business Automation

    23.0.x

    5737-I23

    6/23/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cloud Pak for Integration

    2023.4.1

    5737-I89

    12/13/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0750

    		Advanced Support

    Cognos Analytics

    11.2.x

    5724-W12

    5/18/2021

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos Analytics Cartridge for Cloud Pak for Data

    11.2.X

    5900-ABL

    6/29/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos Analytics Modernization

    11.2.X

    5900-ABM

    11/30/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos Controller

    11.0.X

    5724-W24

    3/17/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0993

    		Extended Support

    Cognos Integration Server

    10.2.3

    5725-L44

    10/24/2017

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0539

    		 

    Cognos PowerPlay

    11.0.x

    5724-W68

    8/29/2017

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Cognos PowerPlay

    11.2.X

    5724-W68

    12/16/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    DFSORT/VSE Version 3

    3.4.0

    5746-SM3

    5/29/1998

    2/28/2026

    AD25-071

    		 

    E - M

    Guardium Data Protection

    11.5.x

    5725-I12

    9/16/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Informix Advanced Developer Edition

    12.10.0

    5725-D14

    9/12/2014

    4/30/2026

    AD25-1047

    		Extended Support

    Informix Client Software Development Kit

    4.10.x

    5724-C23

    3/26/2013

    4/30/2026

    AD25-1047

    		Extended Support

    Informix Enterprise Edition

    12.10.x

    5725-A39

    3/26/2013

    4/30/2026

    AD25-1047

    		Extended Support

    Informix Express Edition

    12.10.0

    5724-Z04

    3/26/2013

    4/30/2026

    AD25-1047

    		Extended Support

    Informix Workgroup Edition

    12.10.0

    5725-A40

    3/26/2013

    4/30/2026

    AD25-1047

    		Extended Support

    Integration Designer

    23.0.x

    5725-C97

    6/23/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0768

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    N - R

    Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js

    20.0.x

    5655-NOS

    11/17/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0071

    		 

    Open Enterprise SDK for Python

    3.12.x

    5655-PYT

    11/17/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0071

    		 

    OpenPages for Cloud Pak for Data

    8.3.x

    5737-N71

    6/29/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    OpenPages Modernization for Cloud Pak for Data

    8.3.x

    5737-N70

    6/29/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0133

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    PowerVC for Private Cloud

    2.1.x

    5765-VC2

    12/2/2022

    4/30/2026

    923-0500

    		 

    QRadar Log Manager Disaster Recovery

    7.5.x

    5737-C15

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    QRadar Log Manager High Availability

    7.5.x

    5737-C14

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    QRadar Network Packet Capture Software

    7.5.x

    5737-B29

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    S - Z

    Safer Payments

    6.5.x

    5725-Z82

    1/27/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2189

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Appliances

    11.5.x

    5737-M13

    9/16/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security Guardium Appliances

    11.5.x

    5900-AX7

    6/9/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		 

    Security Guardium for Files

    11.5.x

    5725-V56

    9/16/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5724-T60

    12/8/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5641-GKL

    12/8/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Key Lifecycle Manager

    4.1.x

    5641-GKM

    12/8/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security Guardium Package SW

    1.10.x

    5900-AQE

    6/21/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-2199

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    Security QRadar Incident Forensics

    7.5.0

    5725-Q41

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security QRadar Incident Forensics

    7.5.x

    5725-Q42

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security QRadar Log Manager

    7.5.x

    5737-C13

    1/11/2022

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0503

    		Advanced Support

    Security Verify Access

    10.0.x

    5725-V90

    6/12/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0814

    		 

    SevOne Network Performance Management

    6.8

    5900-AN1

    2/29/2024

    2/28/2026

    AD24-0684

    		Advanced Support / Extended Support

    SingleStore Self-Managed with IBM

    8.5.x

    5900-AON

    10/24/2024

    1/8/2026

    AD24-2294

    		 

    Sterling B2B Integrator

    6.1.X

    5725-D06

    9/18/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0879

    		Extended Support

    Sterling File Gateway

    6.1.X

    5725-D07

    9/18/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0879

    		Extended Support

    Sterling Transformation Extender

    10.1.x

    5724-Q23

    11/13/2020

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0880

    		Extended Support

    Tivoli Storage Management

    6.1.x

    5608-E08

    12/14/2007

    4/30/2026

    AD25-0824

    		 

    XL C/C++ for AIX

    16.1.x

    5765-J12

    12/14/2018

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0719

    		 

    XL Fortran for AIX

    16.1.x

    5725-C74

    12/14/2018

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0719

    		 

    XL Fortran for AIX

    16.1.x

    5765-J14

    12/14/2018

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0719

    		 

    Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

    2023.1.1

    5900-A8N

    4/4/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0496

    		 

    Z and Cloud Modernization Stack

    2023.2.1

    5900-A8N

    6/16/2023

    4/30/2026

    AD24-0496

    		 