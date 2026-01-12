See the sections below for which versions or releases of your IBM software are transitioning to Extended or Sustained Support in 2H 2025 and 1H 2026.

If you see Transition to Extended / Sustained or End of Support dates for your software, take action.

Copy the announcement letter #.

Go to IBM Announcements. Paste the announcement letter # into the ‘Search’ field to view the announcement.

Check the announcement for replacement products or migration options.

Use your IBM Software Subscription and Support to upgrade to a supported version, if available. [learn how to upgrade]

As a reminder: End of Support dates are subject to change, go to the IBM Software Support Lifecycle site to confirm.