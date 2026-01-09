IBM Software Subscription & Support Renewal

Review your renewal quote immediately and choose from the following renewal options:
- Contact an authorized IBM Business Partner for final pricing and fulfillment
- Contact your IBM Renewal Rep for assistance
- Sign in to Passport Advantage Online for Customers to complete your renewal online*
*Note: Passport Advantage Online renewal and ordering is available in most, but not all, countries. If you choose to purchase directly from IBM, you can choose the payment method you prefer. Payment options include invoicing, billing with your purchase number, or credit card (subject to availability in your country)
Renew via PAO
- When you receive your renewal quote, click on Passport Advantage Online
- Sign in with your IBM ID and PW. You will directed automatically to the renewal quote screen. There you will see your renewal information with your renewal quote number. You will also see two additional tabs
- The Account Information tab provides information on your account including your IBM customer number and the due date for your renewal.
- The Sales Representative tab provides contact information for your IBM Sales representative.
- To renew, click on the “Add to shopping cart.”
- From the shopping cart screen, you will see all of the lines items for your Software Subscription and Support renewal. Notice that he “Pricing” step,” completes automatically. You have the option at this point to
- Delete line items*
- Make edits*
- Check out
- To place your order, click ’Check out’
- You are now on the “Checkout – Billing and shipping screen.”
- Read the terms and conditions and click, “I agree.”
- Click on the “continue” button.
- You are now on the Review and submit order page.
- Select your Preferred Payment Method (PPM) – Pay be credit card is the default. You also have the option to pay by purchase order. Note Payment methods may vary by country.
- To pay by credit card
- Type in your credit card number
- Select the expiration month of your credit card
- Select the expiration year of your credit card
- Enter the security code.
- For most cards look for a 3-digit number printed on the back of your card. It appears after and to the right of your card number.
- For American Express cards Look for a 4-digit number printed on the front of your card. It appears above and either before or after your card number.
- When you are ready, click on “Submit” button.
- You are now at the Order Confirmation and information screen. This screen shows your order reference number for the Software Subscription and Support renewal you just submitted.
- Please print this screen to save for your records as it contains your order reference number, information about your method of payment and description of items in your order.