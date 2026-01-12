Migrate from Passport Advantage Express to Passport Advantage

Migrate Passport Advantage Express entitlements to a new or existing Passport Advantage Site at any time.
If you are a Passport Advantage Express client, you have the option to migrate your Passport Advantage Express entitlements to a new or existing Passport Advantage Site at any time. The benefits are measurable.
Benefits
One Anniversary
simplifies the renewal process
provides an all-inclusive view of your renewals
reduces the need to reconcile and process multiple renewals throughout the year
Simplified administration
offers you the flexibility to link Passport Advantage Sites in a connected framework
enables Entitlement, contact, access management and reporting across multiple Sites
Better pricing
makes it easier to predict and manage your new license and renewal costs
allows you to aggregate points across Sites to earn higher volume discount levels faster
If you already have a Passport Advantage Site and wish to migrate your Passport Advantage Express Site entitlements, request a License Transfer Request Form from your IBM Renewal Rep or your IBM Business Partner. For help locating an IBM Business Partner, please consult the IBM Partner Plus Directory.