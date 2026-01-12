Migrate from Passport Advantage Express to Passport Advantage

Migrate Passport Advantage Express entitlements to a new or existing Passport Advantage Site at any time.

    If you are a Passport Advantage Express client, you have the option to migrate your Passport Advantage Express entitlements to a new or existing Passport Advantage Site at any time. The benefits are measurable.
    Benefits
    One Anniversary
     
    • simplifies the renewal process
    • provides an all-inclusive view of your renewals
    • reduces the need to reconcile and process multiple renewals throughout the year
    Simplified administration
     
    • offers you the flexibility to link Passport Advantage Sites in a connected framework
    • enables Entitlement, contact, access management and reporting across multiple Sites
    Better pricing
     
    • makes it easier to predict and manage your new license and renewal costs
    • allows you to aggregate points across Sites to earn higher volume discount levels faster

    Passport Advantage & Passport Advantage Express comparison

    Passport Advantage

    • Ideal for larger and multi-site, multinational enterprises
    • Relationship based
    • Enrollment required
    • Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP)
    • Renewal due dates (for most offerings) can be synchronized to a single Anniversary date
    • Manage multiple Sites under one Agreement
    • Point Aggregation

    Passport Advantage Express

    • Designed for smaller, single site enterprises
    • Transaction based
    • No enrollment
    • Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP)
    • Multiple renewal dates aligned to purchase dates
    • Single Site management only
    • No point aggregation

    Migrate

    Passport Advantage Express

    • If you do not have a Passport Advantage Site or wish to create a new one, Enroll in Passport Advantage.
    • If you already have a Passport Advantage Site and wish to migrate your Passport Advantage Express Site entitlements, request a License Transfer Request Form from your IBM Renewal Rep or your IBM Business Partner. For help locating an IBM Business Partner, please consult the IBM Partner Plus Directory.