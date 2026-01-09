How to Enroll in Passport Advantage

To enroll in Passport Advantage or to add Additional Sites to an existing Passport Advantage Agreement you may:
Before enrolling, please refer to Passport Advantage Enrollment Signature Requirements by Country / Region.
Note: If one or two signatures are required in your country, you may use online enrollment BUT you must print, sign, and return your enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.
Online enrollment is the fastest way to enroll a new Passport Advantage Site or add additional Sites to an existing Passport Advantage Agreement.
Note: Online enrollment CANNOT be used for US Federal enrollment.
Step 1: Sign into Passport Advantage Online Enrollment using your IBM id.
Step 2: Complete all required Online Enrollment fields, then submit. For:
Step 3: You will receive a "Welcome to Passport Advantage e-mail".
If you cannot or do not wish to enroll online, you may download and complete an enrollment form from IBM Terms.
Step 1: Click the link below that corresponds to the signature requirements for your country:
Step 2: Use the ‘Language’ pull down in the ‘Filter by’ column (to the left) to select your preferred language.=
Step 3: Download the enrollment form, complete all mandatory fields and sign, if required by local law.
Step 4: Return your enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.
Step 5: You will receive an e-mail" once your enrollment is complete.
Note: US Federal clients must still follow the US Federal process.
Remember