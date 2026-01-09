How to Enroll in Passport Advantage

How to Enroll in Passport Advantage

IBM Passport Advantage offers better pricing, simplified Site administration and one annual renewal anniversary date. But to take advantage of these benefits, you have to enroll.

    Overview

    To enroll in Passport Advantage or to add Additional Sites to an existing Passport Advantage Agreement you may:

    • enroll online or
    • download, complete and return your IBM Passport Advantage Enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.

    Before enrolling, please refer to Passport Advantage Enrollment Signature Requirements by Country / Region.

    Note: If one or two signatures are required in your country, you may use online enrollment BUT you must print, sign, and return your enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.

    Enroll Online

    Online enrollment is the fastest way to enroll a new Passport Advantage Site or add additional Sites to an existing Passport Advantage Agreement.
    NoteOnline enrollment CANNOT be used for US Federal enrollment.

    Step 1: Sign into Passport Advantage Online Enrollment using your IBM id.

    • If you do not have an IBM id, you will be prompted to REGISTER.
      • Enter your email address and password.
      • Supply the requested info.
        Note: an *indicates a required field.
      • Submit.
        Note: Once your registration has been accepted and processed, you will receive an email notification.
      • Use your IBM id to complete the Passport Advantage online enrollment process
        Note: Use may also use your IBM id to access any IBM registration-based application including IBM Passport Advantage Online.

    Step 2: Complete all required Online Enrollment fields, then submit. For:

    •  0 signature countries – your enrollment is complete.
    • 1 and 2 signature countries – your enrollment is not yet complete. You must (1) download, (2) print, (3) sign your enrollment form, and (4) return you enrollment form to your IBM Rep or your IBM Business Partner to complete the enrollment process.

    Step 3: You will receive a "Welcome to Passport Advantage e-mail".

    Download Enrollment forms

    If you cannot or do not wish to enroll online, you may download and complete an enrollment form from IBM Terms.

    Step 1: Click the link below that corresponds to the signature requirements for your country:

    Step 2: Use the ‘Language’ pull down in the ‘Filter by’ column (to the left) to select your preferred language.=

    Step 3: Download the enrollment form, complete all mandatory fields and sign, if required by local law.

    Step 4: Return your enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.

    Step 5: You will receive an e-mail" once your enrollment is complete.
    Note: US Federal clients must still follow the US Federal process.

    Remember

    1. Passport Advantage has two enrollment options. You may:
      • Enroll online or
      • Download and complete and return Passport Advantage enrollment forms to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.
    2. Government and Academic customers may enroll online or offline. However, US Federal Cclients must follow the US Federal process.
    3. Do not use Online enrollment or IBM International Passport Advantage enrollment forms for Passport Advantage Express (PAE). PAE is transaction based.