How to Enroll in Passport Advantage

To enroll in Passport Advantage or to add Additional Sites to an existing Passport Advantage Agreement you may:

enroll online or

download, complete and return your IBM Passport Advantage Enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.

Before enrolling, please refer to Passport Advantage Enrollment Signature Requirements by Country / Region.

Note: If one or two signatures are required in your country, you may use online enrollment BUT you must print, sign, and return your enrollment form to IBM or your IBM Business Partner.