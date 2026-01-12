Passport Advantage Express Overview

Blue and black geometric shapes on a dark background.

Passport Advantage (PA) and Passport Advantage Express (PAE) are comprehensive IBM programs by which Clients may order Eligible Products (EPs).

Overview

Under both the IBM Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express programs clients may:

  • Acquire Eligible Products (EPs) including IBM software (both non-expiring and term) licenses, CEO (Complete Enterprise Option) Product Categories, Software Subscription and Support, Cloud Services, Appliances and Appliance Services, and selected third party offerings subject to third party terms.
  • Renew IBM Software Subscription and Support, subscription and term licenses, Cloud and Appliance Services.
  • Buy and renew technical support for Selected Open Source and other non-warranted applications.

While both programs use a common set of Agreements, processes and tools, there are differences between them.

Passport Advantage & Passport Advantage Express comparison

Passport Advantage

Ideal for larger and multi-site, multinational enterprises

Relationship based

Enrollment required

Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP)

One annual S&S renewal date (for most offerings) synchronized to a single Anniversary date

Manage multiple Sites under one Agreement

Point Aggregation

Learn more about Passport Advantage

Passport Advantage Express

Designed for smaller, single site enterprises

Transaction based

No enrollment

Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP)

S&S renewal dates aligned to initial purchase date, not a single annual Anniversary date

Single Site management only

No point aggregation

Learn more about Passport Advantage Express

Two women working together on a laptop, one typing while holding papers.
Read the Agreements
Review the Passport Advantage Express Agreements
A woman works on her laptop at a table in a cafe.
Enroll in Passport Advantage
Learn how to enroll a new Passport Advantage Site or add additional Sites to an existing one
Two men sitting at a desk with computers, engaged in conversation.
Migrate to Passport Advantage
Learn how to migrate your Passport Advantage Express Entitlements to Passport Advantage