Passport Advantage Express Overview

Under both the IBM Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express programs clients may:
While both programs use a common set of Agreements, processes and tools, there are differences between them.
Ideal for larger and multi-site, multinational enterprises
Relationship based
Enrollment required
Relationship Suggested Volume Pricing (RSVP)
One annual S&S renewal date (for most offerings) synchronized to a single Anniversary date
Manage multiple Sites under one Agreement
Point Aggregation
Learn more about Passport Advantage
Designed for smaller, single site enterprises
Transaction based
No enrollment
Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP)
S&S renewal dates aligned to initial purchase date, not a single annual Anniversary date
Single Site management only
No point aggregation
Learn more about Passport Advantage Express