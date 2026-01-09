Passport Advantage Agreements, Attachments and Forms

To view current PA and PAE documents, go to IBM Terms.

Start by selecting your Country and Language. Next under Document type, click the down arrow to the right of ‘Standard Agreements’ Under Document types, select ‘Standard Agreements’ then Passport Advantage Agreements



Notes: you may use check boxes to view Agreement & Attachments and / or Enrollment Documents

If you prefer, you may bypass Terms search and go directly to the following documents

Within IBM Terms, you also have access to IBM’s License Information (LI) documents as well as:

IBM Client Relationship Agreement (CRA) is our single agreement used to procure most IBM offerings.

The CRA family of agreements provide Clients with the flexibility to acquire a specific set of offerings with only the terms necessary to support the acquisition of those offerings. The CRA family of agreements, includes but is not limited to, the Cloud Services Agreement (CSA) and the CRA – Services.

Attachments to the CRA family of agreements. When a Client uses one of the CRA family of agreements for a prior transaction involving only a specific offering and chooses, at a later time, to expand the terms of their CRA family of Agreement to include other offerings, they may do so by adding an attachment containing those supplemental terms when desired.

IBM Data Processing Addendum (DPA) and Statement of Limited Warranty (SoLW) and other standards required to meet specific regulatory, legal and offering specific requirements

