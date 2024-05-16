IBM watsonx Orders™ is an AI-powered voice agent that accurately takes orders from your drive-thru guests and speeds them to the pay window. It supports a multitude of use cases, including loyalty programs and mobile orders. It knows the customization options of every menu item. It’s aware of what’s available and what’s not. And it works every shift, every day.
Introducing watsonx Orders
The AI behind watsonx Orders
watsonx Orders can take 87% of orders on average without crew intervention, including orders with complex customizations, mobile pickups and loyalty codes. It can gracefully hand off to a crew member when needed.
Like a veteran crew member, watsonx Orders is friendly and speedy. It keeps dialog to a minimum for maximum throughput—up to 150 cars an hour in a dual-lane drive-thru.*
watsonx Orders is your most reliable employee that shows up every day. It performs the equivalent of up to 48 hours of labor a day in a dual-lane drive-thru delivering significant savings a year per restaurant.*
watsonx Orders taps into your central corporate menu management system, and knows precisely how guests can customize items and when they can order them.
watsonx Orders offers powerful AI voice recognition tailored for the noisy drive-thru setting, and uses fine-tuned, large language models and generative AI capabilities designed to drive greater accuracy and faster orders.
IBM provides all the hardware, software and integrations for frictionless installation at each restaurant. The installation is also backed by IBM support.
watsonx Orders smoothly and quickly guides customers during every step of the drive-thru experience.
Designed to create exceptional customer service experiences, watsonx Assistant empowers everyone in the organization to build and deploy AI-powered virtual agents without writing a line of code.
With an expanding catalog of capabilities, business users can use watsonx Orchestrate to delegate common and complex talent management tasks.
Purpose-built for targeted use cases such as application modernization and IT automation, watsonx Code Assistant leverages generative AI to increase developer productivity, reduce coding complexity and accelerate developer onboarding.
*All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.