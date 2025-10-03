Bring trust and control to every AI agent
AI agents can accelerate work, but without guardrails they introduce risks—bias, drift, errors, and compliance gaps. Visibility is essential. You need more than orchestration: you need agent observability and AI governance that show what agents are doing across workflows, measure outcomes in real time and enforce policies consistently.
With IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, these safeguards are built in. The governance dashboard provides metrics, policy controls and monitoring of AI systems throughout the agent lifecycle. You can track performance, optimize decision-making and validate outputs across Microsoft 365, Salesforce, SAP, Workday and AWS.
Agent styles like React and Plan-Act provide flexibility, while observability ensures predictable results. Standards such as OpenTelemetry connect to existing pipelines and observability tools for deeper insight.
Validate agents before launch, enforce policies and apply guardrails automatically.
Monitor usage, drift and latency with dashboards and proactive alerts.
Align agent behavior with compliance, security and data quality standards across workflows.
Measure accuracy, tool call reliability and completion rates; publish only validated agents.
Track metrics, outputs and latency across AI systems and multi-agent workflows.
Detect when behavior changes and trigger corrective actions.
Protect against prompt injection and sensitive data misuse with access controls.
Interested in learning more about IBM watsonx Orchestrate? See how it can support your team.