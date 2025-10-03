AI agents can accelerate work, but without guardrails they introduce risks—bias, drift, errors, and compliance gaps. Visibility is essential. You need more than orchestration: you need agent observability and AI governance that show what agents are doing across workflows, measure outcomes in real time and enforce policies consistently.

With IBM® watsonx Orchestrate®, these safeguards are built in. The governance dashboard provides metrics, policy controls and monitoring of AI systems throughout the agent lifecycle. You can track performance, optimize decision-making and validate outputs across Microsoft 365, Salesforce, SAP, Workday and AWS.

Agent styles like React and Plan-Act provide flexibility, while observability ensures predictable results. Standards such as OpenTelemetry connect to existing pipelines and observability tools for deeper insight.