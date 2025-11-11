Artificial Intelligence IT automation

IBM watsonx Orchestrate recognized with 2025 Red Dot Design Award for Excellence in Enterprise AI Design

The Red Dot jury recognized the IBM design team for its pioneering work in designing AI systems that are explainable, auditable and ready for real-world enterprise adoption.

Published 11 November 2025
IBM watsonx Orchestrate has been honored with a Red Dot Design Award for outstanding achievement in product and communication design. The award was presented during the Red Dot Gala in Berlin, where winners from across the globe gathered to celebrate the year’s most innovative and impactful design work.

The Red Dot Award is among the world’s most prestigious design competitions, recognizing excellence across product design, brand and communication design, and design concepts. Established in 1955, the competition attracts more than 20,000 submissions from over 60 countries each year, and entries are evaluated by an independent international jury of designers, professors, and industry leaders. In 2025, 30 design experts from around the world reviewed submissions, selecting only a small fraction of entrants for this distinction.

Red Dot recognizes IBM watsonx Orchestrate for advancing responsible enterprise AI design

IBM watsonx Orchestrate enables organizations to build and deploy AI agents that operate with governance, accountability and clarity—a critical step toward scaling AI safely and effectively in business environments.

IBM’s design team focused on 3 key principles:

  • Trust and governance: Ensuring AI agent behavior is explainable, reviewable and auditable so that enterprise leaders can approve deployments with confidence.
  • Agent building, not just prompting: Providing a framework for creating reusable AI agents with defined capabilities, allowing builders to test, refine and improve agent performance.
  • Clarity in complex systems: Transforming intricate enterprise processes—such as orchestration, compliance and handoffs between AI agents and humans—into interfaces that are intuitive, transparent and usable.

This approach positions IBM watsonx Orchestrate as a leader in responsible AI design, bridging the gap between innovation and trust in enterprise-grade AI solutions. The Red Dot recognition reflects collaboration across IBM’s global organization, including teams in design, product management, development, tech sales, marketing, governance and input from early customers who helped shape watsonx Orchestrate into a robust, responsible product.

Setting a standard for enterprise AI

While awards are not the goal, the Red Dot recognition underscores IBM’s commitment to ensuring that AI can be designed, governed, and trusted. The honor signals that enterprise AI does not have to be a black box—it can be accountable, transparent and human-centered by design.

As IBM continues to advance agentic AI innovation, this award highlights how design excellence and responsible AI engineering come together to help organizations confidently adopt AI at scale.

Steve Kim

Program Director, Design