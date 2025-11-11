IBM watsonx Orchestrate recognized with 2025 Red Dot Design Award for Excellence in Enterprise AI Design

The Red Dot jury recognized the IBM design team for its pioneering work in designing AI systems that are explainable, auditable and ready for real-world enterprise adoption.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate enables organizations to build and deploy AI agents that operate with governance, accountability and clarity—a critical step toward scaling AI safely and effectively in business environments.

IBM’s design team focused on 3 key principles:

Trust and governance: Ensuring AI agent behavior is explainable, reviewable and auditable so that enterprise leaders can approve deployments with confidence.

Agent building, not just prompting: Providing a framework for creating reusable AI agents with defined capabilities, allowing builders to test, refine and improve agent performance.

Clarity in complex systems: Transforming intricate enterprise processes—such as orchestration, compliance and handoffs between AI agents and humans—into interfaces that are intuitive, transparent and usable.

This approach positions IBM watsonx Orchestrate as a leader in responsible AI design, bridging the gap between innovation and trust in enterprise-grade AI solutions. The Red Dot recognition reflects collaboration across IBM’s global organization, including teams in design, product management, development, tech sales, marketing, governance and input from early customers who helped shape watsonx Orchestrate into a robust, responsible product.