 Build end-to-end AI assistants at scale 
Streamline your chatbot development lifecycle with watsonx Assistant
Gain full control over your AI chatbot development lifecycle

IBM watsonx Assistant offers seamless and test-to-deploy lifecycle management designed so your team can scale the development of winning artificial intelligence chatbots without interferingwith your channels.Manage all your AI assistants chatbots and environments in a single instance the bot development process with IBM watsonx Assistant:

- Leverage a single, robust interface that saves your development team from maintaining separate instances, resources and assistants.

- Build, deploy and manage AI chatbots with messaging versions across multiple environment.

- Enjoy full functionality control across draft, staging and live versions, so you can reduce  

Ready to take the next step?

Check out the different pricing options for your watsonx Assistant subscription and get started with building your first AI assistant today.
Benefits Complete version history

Update your assistants without fear of overwriting prior messaging versions. You can see the full version history in the chatbot platform, so if a bug is found, you can quickly revert to the best prior version. Create incremental updates of AI chatbots so your bot developers can experiment to create the best customer experience and conversational flow.

 

 Get safer versioning control Streamlined testing pipeline

You can build, test, and deploy multiple messaging versions of your chatbots in a single interface — with no need to jump back and forth between different instances. Eliminate the cost of maintaining multiple resources. Your team can create different environments in a single assistant as they build virtual assistants, making the chatbot development process easier than ever. Between draft and live, add up to three test environments for a linear test-to-deploy process.

 

 Save time with easier testing Collaborate across teams

Access control enables close collaboration during AI chatbot development. Set different permissions for each test environment for individuals or groups, with clear separation between your chatbot authors in the draft environment and your production deployment for clients in the live environment.

 Seamlessly automate testing

There’s no need for you to maintain separate testing processes with watsonx Assistant’s chatbot solution. A public API enables seamless integrations with the existing testing and CI/CD pipeline. Get and list all versions, then promote them across environments—with automation saving you time and budget, and boosting the customer experience.

Take the next step

Ready to build better virtual agents, powered by AI?
Schedule a personal demonstration with a product specialist to discuss what watsonx Assistant can do for your business or start building your AI assistant today, on our free plan.

