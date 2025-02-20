The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent nongovernmental organization that publishes standards in technical and nontechnical fields. The ISO/IEC 27000 series of standards is a joint effort with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and defines mechanisms to help organizations keep information assets secure.

ISO/IEC 27017:2015 is a standard based on ISO/IEC 27002, with additional controls designed as a reference to help organizations understand and select appropriate information security controls in cloud computing. It offers cloud service customers practical information on what to expect from cloud service providers and what their own responsibilities are for information stored in the cloud.

The ISO/IEC 27017:2015 standard is also used by cloud service providers as a guideline for implementing common security controls within their platforms.

