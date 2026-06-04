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IBM Aspera

Move large files 100x faster - without the FTP/SFTP delay

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Overview

Move data fast for critical needs

Powered by patented FASP® technology, IBM Aspera keeps data moving across distance, latency, packet loss, scale and hybrid infrastructure — with the speed, reliability and control which enterprises need to stay ahead.

That means fewer failed-transfer delays, less manual rework and no operational workarounds just to get data where it needs to go.

Features

Transfer files reliably at any size

Move massive datasets over long distances, despite latency and changing network conditions, in minutes instead of hours or days. IBM Aspera helps teams use available bandwidth efficiently, so that global collaboration, migrations, research pipelines, media production and other time-sensitive workflows keep moving without transfer delays.

Isometric illustration of square platforms with blue cubes connected by a dotted pathway on a light background, suggesting distributed components or workflow connections

Speed only matters when transfers complete successfully. IBM Aspera helps ensure business-critical data arrives complete, correct and on time — even across unstable networks and high-volume environments. With automatic recovery, centralized visibility and policy-based control, teams can reduce failed transfers, avoid rework and govern data movement at scale.

Learn about Aspera compliance
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Enterprise data now moves across on-premises systems, cloud platforms, SaaS tools, edge locations, partners and remote teams. IBM Aspera gives teams one consistent way to move data across complex environments, helping reduce silos, avoid cloud lock-in and keep workflows flexible as infrastructure evolves.

Learn about Aspera Enterprise WebApps
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Modern data movement should fit into the systems your teams already depend on. IBM Aspera lets teams move files directly to and from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, SaaS platforms, remote endpoints and on-premises storage through a simple, consistent transfer experience.

Isometric illustration of a central cylindrical hub connected to multiple white platforms with blue and teal cubes arranged symmetrically

Use cases

Scale high-speed data movement

Data delivery

Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed around the world.  

 Distribute data globally
Data transfer

Proprietary FASP technology maximizes transfer speeds and security while avoiding network congestion. 

 Accelerate data migration
Global file sharing

Store and access data across clouds and on‑prem data centers to help teams exchange large files and folders reliably.

 Facilitate collaboration
File transfer automation

Maximize productivity and seamlessly move data between locations with built-in automation. 

 Automate transfer workflows
Data sync
Securely replicate and synchronize any size data repository globally at maximum speed over WANs. 
 Replicate and sync faster
Healthcare

Securely send large, HIPAA-compliant files to enhance patient care. 

 Transfer healthcare files
Media and entertainment 

Accelerate global video and post-production content distribution with secure, high-speed transfers. 
Manufacturing

Quickly transfer machine performance and quality data anytime, anywhere. 

Case studies

Real stories. Real outcomes.

View all IBM Aspera case studies

FOX Sports

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports needed to broadcast all 64 matches in HD and Ultra‑HD to a US audience — without disrupting its post‑production operations. It was a complex challenge with a simple solution: IBM® Aspera®

 

<10 sec
from live action in Russia to editable footage in LA
>2 PB
of videos transferred over unmanaged internet
Read full case study
Large wall of monitors displaying sports and interview broadcasts.

File transfer calculator

Speed is what matters: accelerate your data transfers by up to 100x with IBM Aspera. Curious how fast you can move large files or datasets? Try our calculator and see how Aspera outperforms, even over challenging networks. Experience the speed difference today.

Pricing

Ways to buy

Flexible pricing that scales as you grow—IBM Aspera adapts across teams, environments and workloads with transparent, predictable cost control.
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Self-managed solutions

IBM® Aspera® Enterprise
The most complete high-speed transfer solution for integration, collaboration, data delivery, synchronization, automation and workflows. Deploy on premises or on Cloud Object Storage and scale to HA solutions.
IBM® Aspera® Lite
The optimal transfer solution for smaller organizations and business units with on‑prem storage. Get the essential tools for collaboration and automation or expand your use, either with your own or a partner's IBM Aspera solution.
IBM® Aspera® Endpoint
Build out and scale existing IBM Aspera solutions with extra on-premises nodes or configure in P2P solutions by using API-driven automations and integrations.
IBM® Aspera® faspio Gateway
Faspio is a bidirectional streaming solution allowing data flows to overcome the limitations and restrictions of TCP-based transfer. It is optimal for database replication and migrations.
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Aspera can meet your data transfer needs.

  1. Start free trial
Footnotes

* This offer is applicable only when purchased on IBM.com, cannot be combined with other promotions and applies to select subscriptions and terms. Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. Subscription cost will renew at the then current price at the end of the first year. Renewals are excluded from promotions.  For full details on payment methods and purchase eligibility by country, visit this page.