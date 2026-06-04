Move large files 100x faster - without the FTP/SFTP delay
Move data fast for critical needs
Powered by patented FASP® technology, IBM Aspera keeps data moving across distance, latency, packet loss, scale and hybrid infrastructure — with the speed, reliability and control which enterprises need to stay ahead.
That means fewer failed-transfer delays, less manual rework and no operational workarounds just to get data where it needs to go.
Transfer files reliably at any size
Move massive datasets over long distances, despite latency and changing network conditions, in minutes instead of hours or days. IBM Aspera helps teams use available bandwidth efficiently, so that global collaboration, migrations, research pipelines, media production and other time-sensitive workflows keep moving without transfer delays.
Speed only matters when transfers complete successfully. IBM Aspera helps ensure business-critical data arrives complete, correct and on time — even across unstable networks and high-volume environments. With automatic recovery, centralized visibility and policy-based control, teams can reduce failed transfers, avoid rework and govern data movement at scale.
Enterprise data now moves across on-premises systems, cloud platforms, SaaS tools, edge locations, partners and remote teams. IBM Aspera gives teams one consistent way to move data across complex environments, helping reduce silos, avoid cloud lock-in and keep workflows flexible as infrastructure evolves.
Modern data movement should fit into the systems your teams already depend on. IBM Aspera lets teams move files directly to and from AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, SaaS platforms, remote endpoints and on-premises storage through a simple, consistent transfer experience.
Scale high-speed data movement
Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed around the world.
Proprietary FASP technology maximizes transfer speeds and security while avoiding network congestion.
Store and access data across clouds and on‑prem data centers to help teams exchange large files and folders reliably.
Maximize productivity and seamlessly move data between locations with built-in automation.
Securely send large, HIPAA-compliant files to enhance patient care.
Accelerate global video and post-production content distribution with secure, high-speed transfers.
Quickly transfer machine performance and quality data anytime, anywhere.
Real stories. Real outcomes.
During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports needed to broadcast all 64 matches in HD and Ultra‑HD to a US audience — without disrupting its post‑production operations. It was a complex challenge with a simple solution: IBM® Aspera®
Speed is what matters: accelerate your data transfers by up to 100x with IBM Aspera. Curious how fast you can move large files or datasets? Try our calculator and see how Aspera outperforms, even over challenging networks. Experience the speed difference today.
Ways to buy
Flexible pricing that scales as you grow—IBM Aspera adapts across teams, environments and workloads with transparent, predictable cost control.
This plan is ideal for lean teams with simple, one-off file-sharing use cases. Enjoy flexibility with this plan, where you will only pay for the transfer volume and the storage consumption each month
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1 Transfer Server
1 workspace for 1 month
1 workspace
100 workspaces
Based on usage - Monthly storage at USD $.03 / GB
1 TB monthly storage
10 TB monthly storage
On-premise storage only
10 TB egress
100 TB egress
No transfer volume commitments
Unlimited
0 workflows included
0 workflows included
5 workflows included
0 file deletion policies included
1 file deletion policies included
5 file deletion policies included
Standard Plus plan includes 10TB of egress. Egress applies only when you transfer data out of cloud storage.
Additional egress can be purchased at a rate of $2.50/month USD Per Terabyte. Overage charges billed monthly.
Standard Plus plan includes 100TB of egress. Egress applies only when you transfer data out of cloud storage.
Additional egress can be purchased at a rate of $2.50/month USD Per Terabyte. Overage charges billed monthl
Useful if you need more space for your projects. Standard Plus plan includes 1TB of storage.
Additional storage can be purchased at a rate of $2.50/month USD Per Terabyte. Overage charges billed monthly.
Useful if you need more space for your projects. Standard Plus plan includes 10TB of storage.
Additional storage can be purchased at a rate of $2.50/month USD Per Terabyte. Overage charges billed monthly.
* This offer is applicable only when purchased on IBM.com, cannot be combined with other promotions and applies to select subscriptions and terms. Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. Subscription cost will renew at the then current price at the end of the first year. Renewals are excluded from promotions. For full details on payment methods and purchase eligibility by country, visit this page.