One web app for high-speed data collaboration and delivery
IBM Aspera® Enterprise WebApps is a modern web application that brings together high-speed file collaboration and data delivery in a single experience. It unifies core Aspera capabilities previously delivered through multiple applications, so teams can securely share, distribute and manage large datasets more efficiently across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
Enable teams and partners to securely upload, download and share files and folders with controlled workspaces and permissions.
Send and receive large files and digital packages reliably at a global scale, regardless of file size, distance or network conditions.
Create on-demand or scheduled workflows to automate high-speed transfers and data distribution without complex scripting.
Monitor transfers in real time, track activity across users and workspaces, generate reports, and manage users, storage and endpoints from one application.
Use a single web application for secure collaboration, file delivery, automated transfers and administration.
Transfer large datasets reliably at high speed across long distances and challenging network conditions.
Reduce operational complexity with centralized management, monitoring and reporting.
With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.