IBM Aspera® Enterprise WebApps is a modern web application that brings together high-speed file collaboration and data delivery in a single experience. It unifies core Aspera capabilities previously delivered through multiple applications, so teams can securely share, distribute and manage large datasets more efficiently across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
Secure collaboration

Enable teams and partners to securely upload, download and share files and folders with controlled workspaces and permissions.
High-speed data delivery

Send and receive large files and digital packages reliably at a global scale, regardless of file size, distance or network conditions.
Automated data movement

Create on-demand or scheduled workflows to automate high-speed transfers and data distribution without complex scripting.
Centralized visibility and control

Monitor transfers in real time, track activity across users and workspaces, generate reports, and manage users, storage and endpoints from one application.
One unified web app

Use a single web application for secure collaboration, file delivery, automated transfers and administration.

 
Global scale and speed

Transfer large datasets reliably at high speed across long distances and challenging network conditions.
Simplified operations

Reduce operational complexity with centralized management, monitoring and reporting.
