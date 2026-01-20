Knox Media Hub serves content owners, broadcasters, distributors, and sports rights holders managing large volumes of high-value media assets. These assets move constantly across the media supply chain for localization, versioning, post-production, and delivery to streaming and broadcast platforms.

As a cloud-native media asset management and distribution platform, Knox Media Hub needed to ensure that terabytes of time-sensitive 4K and UHD files could be transferred globally with maximum speed, reliability, and security. Traditional file transfer methods introduced delays, operational complexity, and risk.

To fulfill its mission as the “glue” connecting the media supply chain, Knox Media Hub required an enterprise-grade, high-speed transfer solution that could be embedded directly into its platform and operate reliably at global scale for cloud-based media workflows.