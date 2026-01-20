IBM Aspera enables fast, secure transfers across the media supply chain
Knox Media Hub serves content owners, broadcasters, distributors, and sports rights holders managing large volumes of high-value media assets. These assets move constantly across the media supply chain for localization, versioning, post-production, and delivery to streaming and broadcast platforms.
As a cloud-native media asset management and distribution platform, Knox Media Hub needed to ensure that terabytes of time-sensitive 4K and UHD files could be transferred globally with maximum speed, reliability, and security. Traditional file transfer methods introduced delays, operational complexity, and risk.
To fulfill its mission as the “glue” connecting the media supply chain, Knox Media Hub required an enterprise-grade, high-speed transfer solution that could be embedded directly into its platform and operate reliably at global scale for cloud-based media workflows.
Knox Media Hub integrated IBM® Aspera® directly into its platform to eliminate file transfer bottlenecks and simplify media operations. Users can upload, distribute, and deliver content without leaving their media library, using Aspera services such as Aspera on Cloud, ASCP, Shares Servers, and Node-to-Node Push.
The integration enables accelerated uploads and downloads as part of automated workflows, reducing manual intervention and operational overhead. Clients can select the transfer method that best fits their needs using a simple, intuitive interface, while operations teams gain granular visibility into every transfer job.
By embedding Aspera as a native capability, Knox Media Hub transformed file transfer from a standalone task into a seamless, invisible part of end-to-end cloud media workflows.
With IBM Aspera, Knox Media Hub enables high-speed file transfer at global scale directly from its platform. Media files of any size can be transferred securely and reliably, helping customers reduce delivery times and support cloud-based media workflows.
Clients using Knox Media Hub have increased operational throughput by up to four times using the same staffing levels. Faster transfers help broadcasters, studios, and distributors meet delivery deadlines, improve collaboration with partners, and operate efficiently at scale.
The solution supports Knox Media Hub’s ability to scale with customer demand while maintaining consistent performance and service quality across global operations.
Knox Media Hub is a cloud platform that supports the end-to-end media supply chain. It enables media organizations to ingest, manage, transform, and distribute media assets from a single interface for cloud-based media workflows.
Learn how IBM Aspera enables high-speed file transfer at global scale for cloud-based media workflows.
