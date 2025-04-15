The MUNICH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (FILMFEST MÜNCHEN), one of Germany’s largest and most prestigious film festivals, has celebrated contemporary cinema in Munich since 1983. Each year, the festival showcases a creative and diverse lineup of films, including international premieres and new German films and documentaries. The MUNICH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL’s mission is to celebrate filmmaking and cultural exchange by presenting high-quality, contemporary cinema from around the world and organizing exhibitions and panel discussions.



A central aspect of organizing a film festival is the timely and, above all, secure delivery of films. This is typically done via a digital cinema package (DCP) or, in some cases, a very large movie file. Since films are finalized right before the festival, many arrive only a few days before the event commences. The MUNICH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL required a fast, reliable and more secure file transfer solution to protect highly sensitive film content from interception or leaks prior to its release. Such leaks can result in financial losses or reputational damage.



Traditionally, the festival relied on physical storage solutions like hard drives, which were labor-intensive, not secure and prone to logistical complications. It needed a more secure, efficient digital solution to seamlessly showcase global contemporary films.

