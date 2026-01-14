After acquiring a majority stake in the A220 aircraft Programme, Airbus, a leading aircraft manufacturer, was operating within the constraints of the shared IT infrastructure of the seller. Not having full control of the IT environment impeded Airbus’s capacity to undertake the digital and business transformation necessary to meet their strategic objectives. Airbus aimed to achieve full autonomy in 18 months—from July 2023 to January 2025—removing all dependency on the seller, while continuing their industrial ramp-up.

However, the integration of applications and infrastructure into Airbus’s environment was not without challenges.

The complexity of the integrated landscape posed a considerable obstacle as it compromised numerous legacy applications. Previous attempts at separating from these systems had yielded suboptimal results due to complex upstream and downstream integrations between systems and global collaboration with 300+ suppliers.

To successfully execute this transition, Airbus needed a robust partner capable of navigating this complex IT environment and facilitating a seamless move to the cloud in a highly regulated environment—in less than 18 months—for all 100+ integrated applications. These integrated applications represented the backbone of the A220 Programme, including product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and customer services.

Moving to the cloud and becoming an autonomous entity was paramount to maintaining Airbus’s competitive edge in the dynamic aerospace industry. Not only was the move to the cloud fundamental to improving the A220 Programme, it served as a foundation for their broader ambitions of scaling and transforming A220 operations.