Red Hat Ansible integration

Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform is an end-to-end automation solution that allows organizations to automate the configuration, deployment and management of IT infrastructure and applications. It provides a powerful way to automate repetitive and time-consuming IT tasks and simplifies complex jobs by providing a simple and user-friendly interface. Because of its flexibility, it is highly effective at automating within and across full IT processes.
To maximize the value of IBM® Turbonomic® optimization, actions must be automated and operationalized into pipelines, processes and workflows. IBM Turbonomic works with Red Hat Ansible to enable customers to automate more actions; and see to it that each Turbonomic action gets consistent and accurate execution that works best for their organization and business.
IBM Turbonomic also integrates with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform’s Event-Driven Ansible to provide event-handling capability needed to automate time-consuming tasks and respond to changing conditions in any IT Domain. Event-Driven Ansible can receive events containing discrete intelligence about conditions in the IT environment, determine the appropriate response to the event, then execute automated actions to address or remediate the event.
IT service management tasks—such as ticket enhancement, remediation and user management—are ideal starting points, but Event-Driven Ansible is flexible enough to automate a variety of tasks across your IT environment. Using the joint Red Hat and IBM solution, you can execute tasks and remediate events automatically without any intervention by a user needing to review and manually initiate an action based on a trouble-ticket.
Ansible is one of three orchestration integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to IT change management to help drive compliance while automating resources for performance and efficiency.
Integrate securely with any modern HTTP API to notify or execute on IBM Turbonomic actions.
Maintain compliance with IT change management while automating resources for performance and efficiency.