Red Hat Ansible integration

Red Hat® Ansible® Automation Platform is an end-to-end automation solution that allows organizations to automate the configuration, deployment and management of IT infrastructure and applications. It provides a powerful way to automate repetitive and time-consuming IT tasks and simplifies complex jobs by providing a simple and user-friendly interface. Because of its flexibility, it is highly effective at automating within and across full IT processes.

To maximize the value of IBM® Turbonomic® optimization, actions must be automated and operationalized into pipelines, processes and workflows. IBM Turbonomic works with Red Hat Ansible to enable customers to automate more actions; and see to it that each Turbonomic action gets consistent and accurate execution that works best for their organization and business.