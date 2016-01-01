HIPAA compliant file sharing

To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. Traditional file transfer methods, however, are slow, ineffective, and pose security risks with serious consequences.

IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software, optimized for large file transfers , regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send big files quickly and securely at maximum speed.