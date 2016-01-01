HIPAA compliant file sharing

Home
Middleware
Aspera
Send large files across any distance to expedite research and enhance patient care.
To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. Traditional file transfer methods, however, are slow, ineffective, and pose security risks with serious consequences.
IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software, optimized for large file transfers , regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send big files quickly and securely at maximum speed.
Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.
Enable large file transfers with end-to-end encryption while complying with HIPAA regulations.
Give healthcare providers access to test results in a fraction of the time.
Ensure that healthcare providers have the most accurate data by minimizing packet loss.
IBM Aspera enables large file transfers of biomedical data across any distance, while maximizing data security, reliability and protection against data loss.
Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.
End-to-end encryption and data integrity verification helps drive maximum security.
Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.
Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.