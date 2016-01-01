Home

 HIPAA compliant file sharing
Learn how IBM Aspera offers healthcare and research organizations with a reliable, HIPPA-compliant transfer solution to securely send large files and medical data at maximum speed.
HIPAA-compliant, fast and secure large file transfer

Send large files across any distance to expedite research and enhance patient care.

To accelerate research and improve patient care, your organization needs fast and secure exchange of large volumes of files, many of which contain sensitive patient information. Traditional file transfer methods, however, are slow, ineffective, and pose security risks with serious consequences.

IBM® Aspera® is a suite of data transfer software, optimized for large file transfers , regardless of network conditions. IBM Aspera offers the server-side and client-side software that are needed to send big files quickly and securely at maximum speed.

Try IBM Aspera's file transfer calculator

Check the file transfer time and speed over any distance or network conditions with our calculator.
Benefits
Keep your data protected  

Enable large file transfers with end-to-end encryption while complying with HIPAA regulations.
Deliver sensitive data 100X faster

Give healthcare providers access to test results in a fraction of the time.
Decrease time to diagnosis

Ensure that healthcare providers have the most accurate data by minimizing packet loss.
Features

IBM Aspera enables large file transfers of biomedical data across any distance, while maximizing data security, reliability and protection against data loss.  

 Big data transport and sync

Transfer, distribute and sync huge files and data sets globally.

 Secure encryption

End-to-end encryption and data integrity verification helps drive maximum security.

 Hybrid cloud workflows

Build highly scalable workflows that run on premises, in the cloud, or both.

 Data integrity verification

Guard against man-in-the-middle, replay and denial-of-service attacks.
Next steps

With fast file transfer and streaming solutions, IBM Aspera software moves data of any size across any distance.

