Serving customers across Europe and North America, BlueBee helps clinical and research organizations deliver diagnostics and other critical results more rapidly and cost-effectively. The company’s cloud-based platform reduces data transfer time by a reported 75 percent and accelerates data processing by up to 133.9 percent compared to traditional industry infrastructure.



With IBM Cloud infrastructure underpinning its offering, BlueBee can adjust solution delivery as needed. “Some customers need data analysis to be absolutely as fast as possible, and others are more focused on competitive pricing,” says Garred. “IBM Cloud gives us the choice and flexibility to provide a service tailored to customer requirements.”



And with IBM Cloud data centers available around the world, BlueBee supports customers in quickly and easily expanding operations. “When customers want to deploy across a geographical spread, even where regulations vary from country to country, it’s really almost just the click of a button,” says Florus. “And even if you have operations on a global scale, you have a single window where you can see it all.”